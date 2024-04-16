Birmingham Airport suspends operations over 'security incident' on plane

The airport had to close temporarily (PA)

Birmingham Airport was forced to suspend operations on Tuesday because of a “security incident” on an airplane.

A spokesperson said this was a temporary measure.

They told the Standard: “The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew have disembarked.

“All customers due to travel should make their way to the airport and check in as normal.”

Travel commentary X page SPD travels said the scare was about “a suspicious device found on an Aer Lingus flight to Belfast”.

Bomb squad vehicles are on site at the airport for the Aer Lingus flight’s return, BirminghamLive reported.

Flightradar24 is showing that the plane got as far as Stoke-on-Trent before it was turned around.

#EAG47S from Birmingham (BHX) to Belfast (BHD) is squawking 7700 after departure, likely to return to Birmingham.https://t.co/joPjZNAp03



More info on squawking 7700 here. https://t.co/CRoOOMhDKB pic.twitter.com/DBXThp9BlH — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) April 16, 2024

Multiple flights are showing as delayed on the airport’s departure board.

On the arrivals board, several flights from France in particular are delayed.

Flights which were Birmingham-bound are now being diverted through the East Midlands Airport, Manchester Airport and Bristol Airport, according to traffic monitoring site Inrix.

The incident has also caused delays to train lines serving the airport - Avanti West Coast, Cross Country, London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway.

National Rail said: “Lines have reopened following the emergency services dealing with an incident at Birmingham International.

“As a result, trains may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 50 minutes or diverted.”

This is a breaking story. More to follow.