The Black Keys Quietly Cancel International Players Tour 2024

The Black Keys have quietly canceled their upcoming International Players Tour, which was scheduled to bring them to arenas throughout North America.

The tour, announced in early April, was scheduled to kick off in September, with dates set for New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. The 31-date trek would have brought them across North America, with stops planned in Seattle, Boston and Milwaukee before concluding at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 12. All dates have been marked as canceled on Ticketmaster’s website, and no reason was given for their removal.

On the Black Keys’ website, tour dates have been scrubbed with the exception of a sole performance still scheduled for July 6 at NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race.

Management and publicity for the Black Keys did not respond to Variety‘s requests for comment.

The Black Keys, which consists of Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach, were set to kick off the tour in support of their most recent album “Ohio Players,” which released in April. Just three days ago, the pair appeared on NBC’s “The Voice,” where they performed “Beautiful People (Stay High).”

The band also recently debuted the documentary “This Is a Film About the Black Keys,” which had its world premiere at SXSW last month. The film explored the historical tensions between the bandmates as well as what united them. “We’ve figured each other out, for the most part,” said Auerbach in the doc. “We’re just two very opinionated, hard-headed people, trapped for eternity together.”

