BLACKPINK's Jennie Walks the Sun-Soaked Runway at Jacquemus

Jacquemus just celebrated its 15th anniversary with a new collection that debuted in Capri, Italy. Dubbed "LA CASA," the picturesque showcase took just 40 guests to the island and fused fresh silhouettes with Greek-inspired draping, delicate butter yellow hues and friend of the brand: BLACKPINK member Jennie, who closed the runway show.

With a distinct focus on touch, the collection's sultry silhouettes ebbed and flowed through fabrics like cascading jersey, sheer mousseline and bonded suede. Curving low down the sides of the body, the fluid designs favored delicate movements, framing the figure through contoured silhouettes, bustier dresses and exaggerated A-line skirts.

This season debuted a new zebra stripe graphic, interspersed with pared-back monochrome suits, dresses and pleated shorts. Elsewhere, "LA CASA" featured scooping tanks, loose-fit pants and crisp, dark denim and classic boat-necks. Taking inspiration from the home of Italian writer and filmmaker Curzio Malaparte alongside director Jean-Luc Godard's 1963 film Le Mépris, the show's location reflected the hues of the collection, using floor tiles and colors as an artistic motif.

Jacquemus' showcase also debuted a new hand-crafted, rond-carré (folded clutch) bag dubbed "La Spiaggia" along with "Le Bombola," an angular new bucket bag. Arriving in leopard jacquard and smooth, sand-hued leather, the bag features a large magnetic ring. Finally, the collection included a range of signature Jacquemus footwear, featuring stacked ballerines, square-toed espadrilles and moccasins.

Take a glimpse at the collection above.

