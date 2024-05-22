Blake Lively Puts on a Chef Jacket to Cook a ‘Euphoric’ Recipe for Daniel Boulud — Watch

The 'It Ends With Us' star teased a new Betty Booze collaboration with the founder of the elite restaurant DANIEL in N.Y.C.

Betty Booze Blake Lively with Chef Daniel Boulud

Blake Lively is stepping into the kitchen to put together a surprise treat.

Her sparkling beverage brand, Betty Booze, has announced a new partnership with Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud, known for his renowned New York City restaurant DANIEL. In a video unveiling the collaboration, Lively plays chef and meticulously cooks to impress Boulud.

In the clip that she posted on her Instagram, the It Ends With Us actress, 36, can be seen working away in the pristine DANIEL kitchen. Bustling around as she chops up cherries, pineapples and lime, melts butter in a pan and of course, douses her pot with a healthy pour of light tequila, Lively dons a neatly pressed white chef's uniform and keeps her hair pulled back in a twist.

After a satisfying taste-test off a wooden spoon full of her fruity concoction, Lively gets ready to present Boulud with her creation. After built-up suspense, she lifts a silver platter to reveal a surprise: a plate full of Betty Booze canned cocktails.

Boulud then takes a "euphoric" sip of the brand's new drink, the Sparkling Tequila with Smoky Pineapple, and is transported through a series of beautiful memories — diving into a beautiful river, dramatically running through a field and getting married, among others.

The award-winning chef then stands up and embraces Lively, seemingly thanking her for the drink.

As part of their collaboration, Lively has also curated her own omakase box, Jōji Box by Betty B, which will be available at JojiBox, one of Boulud's sushi to-go restaurants in New York City. The box pairs Boulud's sushi pieces — selected by Lively herself — with Betty Booze's new Smoky Pineapple-flavored drink or the brand's classic Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso.

And there's even more for the duo to celebrate. Boulud's Big Apple restaurants — Jōji Box, Épicerie’s and the Blue Box Café — will now serve Betty Booze and Betty Buzz to patrons.

"Been keeping this news under my hat for a while. @BettyBooze now available nationwide," she captioned her Instagram post. "Thank you @danielboulud for making all my tiny chef dreams come true. ♥️🐭🍽️♥️."

Betty Booze Blake Lively with Chef Daniel Boulud

Lively first launched her non-alcoholic drink company, Betty Buzz, in 2021 with elegant glass-bottle branding and flavors including lemon lime, grapefruit, ginger beer and tonic water.

The actress has also starred in numerous commercials for the company since then — including A Simple Favor-inspired video, which featured her feeding a shirtless man one of the drinks in a martini glass.

In June 2023, Lively announced that she was launching a sister brand of alcoholic canned cocktails — Betty Booze.

Betty Booze Blake Lively with Chef Daniel Boulud

“These are the recipes I've been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I'm tired. So here they are in a can. Enjoy. Responsibly…ish," Lively, who shares four children with her husband Ryan Reynolds, said at the time.

“Drinking isn’t my thing. But for f--- sake, flavor is,” Lively added on Instagram at the time of the launch. “Homemade recipes. Real fruit. Real ingredients. Quality booze. No crap. Also a real-time saver. Which is why I really did it.”

