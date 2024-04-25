Blood-soaked horse in ‘serious condition’ after London rampage

The horses were seen galloping down The Strand after bolting near Hyde Park Barracks - Paul Grover/Paul Grover

Two of the five Household Cavalry horses that rampaged through central London are in a “serious condition”, the defence minister has said.

The two injured horses, named Vida and Quaker, bolted during their daily morning exercise on Wednesday after they were spooked by the sound of building work in Belgravia.

They were later spotted running in the road near Aldwych and Fleet Street. Blood was streaming down the side of one of the horses, a grey, after it cut itself on a car’s windshield.

Four people were injured after the horses careered through the streets during rush hour, smashing into several vehicles including a double-decker tour bus and a Mercedes-Benz people carrier.

By 10:30am, all horses had been recovered and returned to Hyde Park Barracks.

James Cartlidge, a defence minister, refused to elaborate on the condition of the horses when appearing on LBC on Thursday morning, beyond that they were in a “serious condition”. He said: “Obviously, we didn’t want that situation to happen. What I would stress to you is that this is very exceptional.”

He added: “You are probably aware that the Army has horses out on exercise in central London every day of the week. It is about 150 horses on average exercising every day. So this is extremely unlikely, this scenario.

“Unfortunately we have seen what has happened, but all I can say is the crucial thing, as you said yourself, no serious injuries to the public as far as we are aware, and of course we will be keeping an eye on the situation.”

He continued: “There were five horses. They have all been recovered. Three of them are fine, two of them are unfortunately in a relatively serious condition and obviously we will be monitoring that condition.”

“They are in a serious condition, but as I understand, still alive.”