Bluegrass jamboree returns to Scotland in June

The Nelson Family Bluegrass Jamboree returns to the South Brant Legion grounds June 14 to 16, with eight bands set to play.

Festival organizer Susan Nelson said her family launched the event in 2019 to give local musicians an opportunity to perform, while creating an uplifting weekend for people of all ages.

All proceeds go to local food banks.

With between 100 and 200 attendees expected, it’s an intimate festival where audience members are invited to bring picnic lunches, take part in Friday night fish and chips at the legion, and camp on the grounds.

After the performances end at 9 p.m., folks are invited to take their instruments and “jam” at their campsites, Nelson said.

With Nelson’s husband running the sound for the event, and family members helping with various tasks, it keeps things “small and simple” and allows more funds to go to food banks, she said.

Tickets start at $70 for the weekend and include rough camping. Day passes start at $20, with children under 16 free when accompanied by an adult.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit thenelsonfamilybluegrassjamboree.weebly.com.

Celeste Percy-Beauregard’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows her to report on stories about Brant County. Reach her at cpercybeauregard@torstar.ca.

