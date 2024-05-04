BMX riders participate in Northern California nationals in Roseville

The Canadian Press

Reid Carruthers has returned to the skip position for his four-man team and added Catlin Schneider to the lineup to fill a vacancy caused by the departure of Brad Jacobs. Carruthers started last season as fourth for the Winnipeg-based team but later switched positions with Jacobs, who threw third stones. Jacobs left the squad after the season-ending Grand Slam to skip Brendan Bottcher's previous rink. Schneider, meanwhile, recently became a free agent when his British Columbia-based team announc