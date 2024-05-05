Leverkusen extends unbeaten record to 48 games with 5-1 rout of Frankfurt without suspended Alonso

BERLIN (AP) — Even without coach Xabi Alonso on the touchline Bayer Leverkusen remained unbeatable Sunday as it stretched its record run without defeat to 48 games in a 5-1 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

Alonso was suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards, but he watched from the stands as his Bundesliga champions showed no tiredness from Thursday’s 2-0 win at Roma in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals.

Alonso rotated the team with just Edmond Tapsoba, Robert Andrich and Granit Xhaka keeping their places from the win in Rome. Brazilian winger Arthur made his first start after recovering from a serious thigh injury.

Xhaka fired the visitors in front in the 12th minute with a brilliant strike from distance.

Hugo Ekitiké equalized with a header inside the far post from a deep cross. It was the third consecutive game in which the French forward scored.

But that was as good as it got for Frankfurt with Omar Marmoush blazing over when he only had Leverkusen ’keeper Lukáš Hrádecký to beat.

Patrik Schick powered a header past Kevin Trapp before the break and Exequiel Palacios made it 3-1 from the penalty spot in the 58th.

Substitute Jeremie Frimpong capped a brilliant team move with the fourth goal in the 77th. Piero Hincapie won possession in defense and the ball quickly went through Tapsoba, Andrich and Victor Boniface, who left it for Jonas Hofmann to play it forward for Adam Hlozek on the left. Hlozek’s cross was perfectly placed for Frimpong’s easy finish.

Boniface scored the fifth with another penalty in the 89th.

Leverkusen hasn’t lost a game in any competition this season. Its 48-game unbeaten start is a record across Europe’s “big five” leagues.

Leverkusen's 82 goals in the Bundesliga is also a club record.

UNION IN TROUBLE

Union Berlin, which played Real Madrid in the Champions League this season, edged closer to relegation with a 4-3 loss at home to fellow struggler Bochum.

Bochum defender Maximilian Wittek scored twice in a game for the first time, before Keven Schlotterbeck made it 3-0 in the 37th. Schlotterbeck didn’t celebrate scoring against his former club.

Union coach Nenad Bjelica reacted with three changes at the break, sending on Yorbe Vertessen, Brenden Aaronson and Chris Bedia for Kevin Volland, Kevin Vogt and Lucas Tousart.

Vertessen pulled one back in the 59th, three minutes before Bedia got Union’s second, but Bochum’s Philipp Hofmann was left free to head the visitors’ fourth in the 70th.

Aaronson did brilliantly to elude a defender before setting up Benedict Hollerbach for Union’s third in the 74th, but the home team was unable to grab an equalizer.

Union, which was only promoted to the Bundesliga in 2019, played in the Champions League this season after an unlikely fourth-place finish last year. Summer transfers did not have the desired effect and the team let long-time favorite coach Urs Fischer go in November.

Before kickoff Sunday, Union president Dirk Zingler denied reports that the club was set to dismiss Fischer's replacement, Bjelica, at the end of the season.

“Bjelica has our full support,” Zingler said. “The season we've played hasn't been a good one. That has nothing to do with Bjelica, but with the first half of the season. We didn't play well then. As a club, we didn't deliver.”

Bochum (33 points) moved three points ahead of Union, which could yet finish the day in the relegation playoff spot if Mainz (28) beats Heidenheim in the late game.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Ciarán Fahey, The Associated Press