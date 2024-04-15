Body discovered in field west of Fredericton, say RCMP

The remains were discovered in a field, next to a pickup truck, off of Route 165 in Riceville on Sunday afternoon, said RCMP. (CBC - image credit)

RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered in Riceville, about 80 kilometres west of Fredericton, on Sunday afternoon.

Members of the Western Valley Region RCMP responded to a call around 3 p.m., according to New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette.

"When police arrived on scene, they located the remains next to a pickup truck in a field off of Route 165," he told CBC News Monday.

"At this time, police do not believe criminality to be a factor with the death," said Ouellette, declining to elaborate.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death, and to identify the remains, he said.

A member of the coroner's office is assisting with the investigation, he added.

Ouellette said the remains were discovered by a person who noticed the truck and called police.

He said he could not provide any other information, such as whether the body is a man or a woman and directed all further inquiries to the coroner's office.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Allan Dearing said he was unable to provide any information about the case Monday.