Body found in water at Beard Brook Park, Modesto police say

A body was found in the water in Beard Brook Park on Friday, according to the Modesto Police Department.

The body was taken to the coroner’s office. No identifying information was released Saturday.

There was no sign of foul play, Lt. Eric Schuller said.

The park, which is owned by E.&J. Gallo Winery, closed in 2023. The city and winemaker swapped the roughly 12-acre Beard Brook Park for an equivalent parcel of land along the Tuolumne River.

In July 2023, a 27-year-old woman was killed when run over as she lay in scattered grass and weeds in Beard Brook Park by a Grover Landscape employee driving a tractor pulling what is called a batwing mower. The family of Christine Chavez has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the landscaper, Grover Landscape and the winery.