Boeing CEO set for Senate grilling on airplane safety as new whistleblower emerges: Live updates

The CEO of Boeing is due to testify in front of a special Senate hearing, just hours after a new whistleblower came forward with further allegations of bad practice and company cover-ups.

David Calhoun will face questions about on the beleagured aircraft manufacturers “broken safety culture” at 2pm eastern time at a Homeland Security’s investigations subcommittee, chaired by Senator Richard Blumenthal.

It comes as Boeing faces a string of lawsuits relating to manufacturing malpractice, after a door plug of a 737 Max 9 blew off during an Alaska Airlines flight in January.

Since then, multiple whistleblowers have come forward publicly. Two men – John Barnett and Joshua Dean, have died since speaking out.

On Monday, the Senate office announced that another whistleblower, Sam Mohawk, had come forward, alleging Boeing improperly tracked and stored faulty parts, and that those parts were likely installed on airplanes including the 737 Max. He warned such practices could lead to a “catastrophic event”.

The mother and brother of Barnett – who was found dead in March shortly after beginning testimony in a lawsuit against the company – will be in attendance at Tuesday’s Senate hearing, The Indpendent understands.

Boeing CEO to testify at special Senate committee

