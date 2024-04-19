Bogusz leads Los Angeles FC against the New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls (4-1-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (3-3-2, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE LAFC -115, New York +299, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Mateusz Bogusz leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with the New York Red Bulls after a two-goal showing against the Portland Timbers.

LAFC is 3-0-1 at home. Timothy Tillmann paces the fifth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with three. LAFC has scored 13 goals.

The Red Bulls are 2-1-2 on the road. The Red Bulls rank 10th in the Eastern Conference drawing 33 corner kicks, averaging 4.1 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tillmann has three goals and two assists for LAFC. Bogusz has three goals.

Lewis Morgan has six goals for the Red Bulls. Emil Forsberg has one goal and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: LAFC: Averaging 1.6 goals, 6.5 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Red Bulls: Averaging 1.4 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured).

Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Cory Burke (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press