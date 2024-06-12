Boise concert tickets slashed this week in Father’s Day deal. Get 4 shows for $100

Dads rock.

Consequently, if you missed out on the bargain-priced $25 tickets during Concert Week in May, you’re in luck.

A similar deal is happening — now through Father’s Day.

Nineteen Idaho concerts are part of a “four tickets for $100” promotion lasting until 10 p.m. Sunday. The majority are happening at well-known venues in the Boise area, but a few are at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. The $100 price includes taxes but not service fees.

Below is the list of participating shows.

While you’re at it? Start planning your entire summer with the Idaho Statesman’s annual guide to outdoor concerts and festivals.

FORD IDAHO CENTER AMPHITHEATER

▪ Tickets at fordidahocenter.com

Sam Hunt — June 30

X-Fest with Falling in Reverse — July 26

Michael Franti & Spearhead — Aug. 1

Jason Mraz — Aug. 3

Flatland Cavalry / Trampled By Turtles — Aug. 10

Blue October — Aug. 25

Lindsey Stirling — Aug. 29

Dan + Shay — Sept. 19

The Revolution Concert House and Events Center is part of the Father’s Day ticket promotion. Pictured: Trey Anastasio Band in 2022.

REVOLUTION CONCERT HOUSE AND EVENT CENTER

▪ Tickets at ticketmaster.com and cttouringid.com

C-Kan — June 29

YG — July 14

Coheed & Cambria / Magic Sword — July 16

The Gaslight Anthem — July 28

$not — Aug. 18

Badflower — Oct. 3

Idaho Central Arena

▪ Tickets at ticketmaster.com and cttouringid.com

Donny Osmond — Aug. 8

MOUNTAIN AMERICA CENTER

▪ Tickets at ticketmaster.com

Primus / Coheed & Cambria — July 15

Bachman-Turner Overdrive — July 22

Lindsey Stirling — Aug. 28

Wynonna Judd — Sept. 24