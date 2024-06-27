Bolivia coup - latest: Army chief arrested after rebellion as president urges people to take to the streets

Bolivia coup - latest: Army chief arrested after rebellion as president urges people to take to the streets

A senior Bolivian general has been arrested after armoured vehicles rammed the doors of the government palace in La Paz on Wednesay in what President Luis Arce called an attempted coup.

Forces led by army chief General Juan Jose Zuniga appeared to take control of Mr Arce’s government as they vowed to “restore democracy” but the president vowed to hold firm and swiftly named a new military commander, who immediately ordered the troops to stand down.

The soldiers duly pulled back, along with a line of military vehicles, ending the rebellion after three chaotic hours, as hundreds of Mr Arce’s supporters rushed the square outside the palace, waving Bolivian flags, singing the national anthem and cheering.

Government minister Eduardo del Castillo said former Vice Admiral Juan Arnez Salvador was also taken into custody.

“What was this group’s goal? The goal was to overturn the democratically elected authority,” Mr del Castillo told journalists in announcing the arrests.

The apparent coup attempt came after the South American nation of 12m people faced months of tensions between Mr Arce and his one-time ally, former leftist president Evo Morales, over control of the ruling party.

It also came amid a severe economic crisis.

Key Points

Bolivian president thwarts coup attempt as armed forces withdraw from palace

President Arce thanks supporters

Dozen military officers arrested following failed coup, local media says

Dozen military officers arrested following failed coup, local media says

15:25 , Joe Sommerlad

About a dozen Bolivian military officers have been arrested following Wednesday’s attempted coup, a senior government minister has told local television.

They face accusations that could lead to 15 to 30-year prison terms, the officer added.

We’ll bring your more on this as we get it.

Mapped: Bolivia military group stages coup

15:00 , Tom Watling

Bolivian president pictured with dismissed general who oversaw coup

14:30 , Tom Watling

The picture below shows Bolivian president Luis Arce (2nd R) attending a military event next to Gen. Juan Jose Zuniga (R) who launched the failed coup on Wednesday, in La Paz in April.

In this handout picture released by Bolivian Presidency, Bolivian President Luis Arce (2nd R) attend a Military event next to Gen. Juan Jose Zuniga (R) in La Paz on April 18, 2024 (Bolivian Presidency/AFP via Gett)

European Commission chief condems failed coup

14:00 , Tom Watling

I firmly condemn the attempts to overthrow the democratically elected government of Bolivia.



The European Union stands by democracies.



We express our strong support for the constitutional order and rule of law in Bolivia. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 26, 2024

EU condems coup attempt

13:30 , Tom Watling

The European Union condemns any attempt to undermine the constitutional order in #Bolivia and overthrow democratically elected governments, and expresses its solidarity with the Bolivian government and people. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) June 26, 2024

Bolivia crushes attempted coup as president asks citizens to take to the streets

13:00 , Tom Watling

Bolivia coup attempt thwarted after president asks citizens to take to the streets

Watch live scenes from Bolivia after attempted coup to overthrow president Luis Arce

12:30 , Tom Watling

Watch live scenes from Bolivia after attempted coup to overthrow president Luis Arce

We have some photos of the pro-government protesters

12:00 , Tom Watling

Below we have some photos showing pro-goverment protesters celebrating outside the palace where a military group tried to stage a coup on Wednesday.

Supporters of Bolivian President Luis Arce shout slogans at Plaza Murillo in La Paz (AFP via Getty Images)

Bolivian President Luis Arce (C) talks from the balcony of the Government Palace in La Paz (AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters of Bolivian President Luis Arce gather outside Quemado Palace at Plaza Murillo in La Paz (AFP via Getty Images)

Bolivian president appears at government palace after failed coup

11:30 , Tom Watling

Bolivian President Luis Arce waves a Bolivian flag at the balcony of the Government Palace in La Paz (AFP via Getty Images)

Kremlin says it hopes calm can be restored in Bolivia after attempted coup

11:00 , Tom Watling

The Kremlin has said it hoped calm would be restored in Bolivia in the wake of an attempted coup, after the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the plotters and expressed Moscow’s support for the government of President Luis Arce.

Bolivian armed forces pulled back from the presidential palace in La Paz on Wednesday evening and a general was arrested after Arce slammed a “coup” attempt against the government and called for international support.

“This is an internal Bolivian affair. It is very important that our Bolivian friends deal with their own problems within the framework of constitutional legality,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“We wish that country a speedy return to calm, and we hope that this will be the case. Of course, it is very important that there was no interference by third countries in what happened in Bolivia.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov speaks to journalists earlier this year (via REUTERS)

A second military official is detained following coup attempt

10:30 , Tom Watling

Bolivian Vice Admiral Juan Arnes Salvador is presented following his arrest by the authorities for a coup attempt in La Paz (REUTERS)

Here we have some background on the coup attempt

10:00 , Tom Watling

The apparent coup attempt in Bolivia comes after the nation of 12 million people faced months of tensions between president Luis Arce and his one-time ally, former leftist president Evo Morales, over control of the ruling party.

These tenions have been worsened by a severe economic crisis that has left many Bolivians struggling with a cost of living crisis.

The clashes have paralysed the government's efforts to deal with the economic crisis. Mr Morales's allies in Congress have consistently thwarted Mr Arce's attempts to take on debt to relieve some of the pressure.

Dismissed army chief General Juan Jose Zuniga, who initiated the coup attempt, referenced that paralysis during the rebellion, telling reporters the military was tired of the infighting and was seeking "to restore democracy".

"We are listening to the cry of the people because for many years an elite has taken control of the country," he said, adding that politicians are "destroying the country: look at what situation we are in, what crisis they have left us in.

"The armed forces intend to restore the democracy, to make it a true democracy."

People wave Bolivia's national flag as they yell at the military police during a coup attempt against the government of Bolivian President Luis Arce by military units (REUTERS)

Mapped: Bolivia military group stages coup

09:30 , Tom Watling

Army general presented arrives at first hearing after attempted coup

09:00 , Tom Watling

Dismissed Bolivian Army general commander Juan Jose Zuniga is presented at the premises of the Special Force Against Crime after his arrest for being part of a military takeover against the government, in La Paz, Bolivia (EPA)

Eight injured in protests following coup attempt

08:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Bolivia’s minister of health, Maria Renee Castro, said eight people had been injured due to impact from pellets following the coup attempt and ensuing civilian protests.

Civilians gathered in protest as hooded and armed individuals surrounded the square, leading to clashes and injuries, the daily La Razon reported.

Now-sacked general Juan Jose Zuniga, who led the coup attempt, was later detained.

President Luis Arce’s career has mirrored Bolivia’s economic trajectory from boom to bust

08:00 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The president of Bolivia, who was the target of a failed coup Wednesday, is a 60-year-old leftist whom many see as an opponent of Washington-backed free-market and neoliberal policies.

Luis Arce, who studied economics in London, was economy minister under President Evo Morales, whose time in office from 2006 to 2019 made him an icon of the Latin American left.

After Morales left office, Arce became president in November 2020, following Jeanine Añez’s short time in office.

Bolivian television showed Arce confronting the apparent leader of the rebellion — the general commander of the army — in the hallway of the government palace Wednesday night.

“I am your captain, and I order you to withdraw your soldiers, and I will not allow this insubordination,” Arce said.

Arce named a new army commander, who immediately ordered the troops to stand down. Their retreat ended the rebellion after just three hours.

(AP)

Arce’s career has mirrored Bolivia’s economic trajectory from boom to bust. He worked in the Central Bank from 1987 to 2006 and worked for Morales administering a bonanza in metals and hydrocarbons prices that came to be known as the “Bolivian Miracle.”

But by the time Arce took office, Bolivia was hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and social tensions set off by Morales’ 2019 departure after street protests and extreme pressure from the military.

Neoliberal reforms in the 1990s helped Bolivia become a significant energy producer, and it moved from a low-income to a middle-income nation, according to the World Bank. The percentage of people in extreme poverty fell to 15 per cent, the state built highways and cable cars, and cities grew.

But incomes began to fall in 2014.

(AP)

Assuming the presidency, Arce described his country’s recession as the worst in 40 years.

He recently said gasoline and diesel production no longer covered national consumption, and that the country had to import 86 per cent of its diesel and 56 per cent of its gasoline because of a lack of exploration and production.

Households also have been forced to grapple with high food prices.

Meanwhile, tensions between Morales and his party continued to rise.

In November, Arce criticized his opponents and said they “dreamed of new coup d’état”.

— Associated Press

ICYMI: Bolivian president Arce thwarts coup attempt as armed forces withdraw from palace

07:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Bolivian armed forces withdrew from the presidential palace in La Paz after president Luis Arce denounced an attempted coup led by General Juan Jose Zuniga, who had recently been stripped of his command.

Mr Arce called for public and international support to defend democracy.

Gen Zuniga’s troops had earlier stormed the palace but retreated after Arce reinstated control and swore in a new military commander, Reuters reported.

The US and regional leaders condemned the coup attempt, while ex-president Evo Morales mobilized his supporters to defend the government.

The political tension arises ahead of the 2025 general elections, with Morales planning to run against Arce.

Who is Juan Jose Zuniga – army commander who led a coup in Bolivia?

07:05 , Maroosha Muzaffar

A controversial figure in Bolivian politics, Juan Jose Zuniga – arrested since the attempted coup – opposes former Bolivian president Evo Morales, who still holds significant influence in the country. Current president Luis Arce is from the same party as Morales.

Zuniga has been vocal in his criticism of Mr Morales, who plans to run for president again in 2025.

The now-sacked army chief declared Mr Morales “could not be the president of this country again” and vowed not to let him “trample on the constitution and disobey the public’s mandate”.

(AP)

Accused of embezzling nearly 2.7m bolivianos [£286,421] during his military career, Gen Zuniga’s understanding of political dynamics helped him rise in the armed forces, according to according to El Deber newspaper.

Mr Morales has also accused Gen Zuniga of leading a military organisation plotting against him.

Watch: Truck rams gates of Bolivia presidential palace

06:45 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Army commander who led the coup attempt detained

06:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Recently sacked army commander Gen Juan Jose Zuniga was detained on suspicion of terrorism and armed uprising, the Guardian reported.

On Wednesday, he led military units into Plaza Murillo in La Paz, where they stormed the presidential palace, with an armoured vehicle ramming a door and soldiers rushing inside.

By late afternoon, President Luis Arce had named Jose Wilson Sanchez Velasquez as the new military commander, who then called on the soldiers to return to their barracks and avoid bloodshed.

Meanwhile, Gen Zuniga was apprehended at the entrance to the general staff headquarters in La Paz and was seen being driven away in a white police pickup truck.

Eight injured in protests following coup attempt

06:15 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Bolivia’s minister of health, Maria Renee Castro, said eight people had been injured due to impact from pellets following the coup attempt and ensuing civilian protests.

Civilians gathered in protest as hooded and armed individuals surrounded the square, leading to clashes and injuries, the daily La Razon reported.

Now-sacked general Juan Jose Zuniga, who led the coup attempt, was later detained.

In photos: Bolivia’s coup attempt led by Juan Jose Zuniga

05:51 , Maroosha Muzaffar

(EPA)

(AP)

(EPA)

Latin American leaders unite to condemn Bolivia coup attempt

05:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Several Latin American leaders, including Mexico’s president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro, and Uruguay’s president Luis Lacalle Pou, condemned the attempted coup and expressed support for Bolivia’s president Luis Arce.

Chile’s president Gabriel Boric also condemned the use of force by a faction of Bolivia’s army, standing in support of Bolivia’s democracy. He told reporters that he “immediately” contacted his Bolivian counterpart to offer his “solidarity”.

European leaders also voiced their concerns. Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez called for respect for democracy and the rule of law, condemning the military movements in Bolivia.

The British ambassador in Bolivia, Richard Porter, echoed these sentiments. “The United Kingdom condemns any attempt to take power by unconstitutional means,” he said.

Armoured vehicle breaks through door at Bolivian presidential palace as country faces coup attempt

05:15 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Armoured vehicles rammed into the doors of Bolivia’s presidential palace in La Paz on Wednesday, 26 June, during what appeared to be an attempted military coup.

President Luis Arce issued a video statement ordering the general commander of the Army, Juan José Zúñiga, to stand down.

“The country is facing an attempted coup d’état. Here we are, firm in Casa Grande, to confront any coup attempt. We need the Bolivian people to organise,” Mr Arce said.

Speaking to journalists outside the government building, Mr Zúñiga said that “for now” he recognizes Mr Arce as commander-in-chief.

Armoured vehicle breaks through door at Bolivian presidential palace

Bolivia’s president raises clenched fist after failed coup

05:02 , Graeme Massie

Bolivian President Luis Arce raises a clenched fist surrounded by supporters and media, outside the government palace in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (AP)

Army commander who led the coup attempt detained

04:15 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Recently sacked army commander Gen Juan Jose Zuniga was detained on suspicion of terrorism and armed uprising, the Guardian reported.

On Wednesday, he led military units into Plaza Murillo in La Paz, where they stormed the presidential palace, with an armoured vehicle ramming a door and soldiers rushing inside.

By late afternoon, President Luis Arce had named Jose Wilson Sanchez Velasquez as the new military commander, who then called on the soldiers to return to their barracks and avoid bloodshed.

(EPA)

Meanwhile, Gen Zuniga was apprehended at the entrance to the general staff headquarters in La Paz and was seen being driven away in a white police pickup truck.

EU President Ursula von der Leyen condemns failed coup

04:04 , Graeme Massie

Bolivian president Arce thwarts coup attempt as armed forces withdraw from palace

03:54 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Bolivian armed forces withdrew from the presidential palace in La Paz after president Luis Arce denounced an attempted coup led by General Juan Jose Zuniga, who had recently been stripped of his command.

Mr Arce called for public and international support to defend democracy.

Gen Zuniga’s troops had earlier stormed the palace but retreated after Arce reinstated control and swore in a new military commander, Reuters reported.

The US and regional leaders condemned the coup attempt, while ex-president Evo Morales mobilized his supporters to defend the government.

The political tension arises ahead of the 2025 general elections, with Morales planning to run against Arce.

Bolivia’s president urged citizens to take to the streets

03:49 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Bolivia’s president Luis Arce said in a video message on Wednesday: “We need the Bolivian people to mobilise and organise themselves against this coup d’état and in favour of democracy.”

He declared: “We cannot allow, once again, attempted coups to claim Bolivian lives.”

(Getty Images)

The ministers surrounding the president chanted: “Long live the people of Bolivia! Long live democracy! Long live our president, Luis Arce!”

Bolivian VP says country will not allow another coup

03:02 , Graeme Massie

“Never again will the Bolivian people allow coups d’etat,” Vice President David Choquehuanca told supporters who gathered outside the government palace after the failed military coup.

President’s supporters celebrate failed military coup

02:04 , Graeme Massie

A supporter of Bolivian President Luis Arce raises a clenched fist in front of the government palace in Plaza Murillo, in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (AP)

Scenes from La Paz as military coup fails

01:01 , Graeme Massie

A supporter of President Luis Arce waves a Bolivian flag as soldiers flee from Plaza Murillo, after a failed coup attempt, in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (AP)

Supporters of President Luis Arce chase soldiers as they flee from Plaza Murillo, after a failed coup attempt in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (AP)

Chile condemns failed military coup

Thursday 27 June 2024 00:15 , Graeme Massie

Chile’s president Gabriel Boric told reporters he had “immediately” contacted the Bolivian president to offer his “solidarity”.

“We condemn this coup attempt. We call for institutions to function, for the constitution and the laws to be respected,” he said. “We hope that no one is injured and that the legitimate government of President Luis Arce remains in place and can continue with the mandate that the Bolivian people have voted for.”

Bolivian president thanks supporters after failed coup

Wednesday 26 June 2024 23:46 , Graeme Massie

Arce addressed supporters who gathered outside the governmental palace, after the failed coup attempt on Wednesday.

“Many thanks to the Bolivian people. ... Long live democracy,” Arce said, according to AP.

New head of army orders troops back to bases

Wednesday 26 June 2024 23:29 , Graeme Massie

“I order all that are mobilized to return to their units, said the newly named army chief José Wilson Sánchez, per the Associated Press. “No one wants the images we’re seeing in the streets.”

The outlet reported that soon after the troops near the palace began to withdraw.

President replaces attempted coup leader and others military heads

Wednesday 26 June 2024 23:23 , Graeme Massie

Following the attempted coup President Luis Arce announced he had replaced General Zuñiga, the commander general of the armed forces, as well as the heads of the air force and navy, reported the New York Times.

Truck rams gates of Bolivia presidential palace

Wednesday 26 June 2024 23:05 , Graeme Massie

President reportedly says general arrested by his own troops

Wednesday 26 June 2024 23:04 , Graeme Massie

President Luis Arce has reportedly said that general commander of the Army, Juan José Zúñiga, was arrested by his own troops when they realized he was carrying out a military coup.

Latest scenes from streets of La Paz

Wednesday 26 June 2024 23:00 , Graeme Massie

Military members stand guard with an armored truck outside the government palace at Plaza Murillo on June 26, 2024 in La Paz, Bolivia (Getty Images)

Military troops fire tear gas at people outside the Quemado Palace at Plaza Murillo in La Paz on June 26, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

Military troops in armored vehicles fire tear gas at people outside the Quemado Palace at Plaza Murillo in La Paz on June 26, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

Scenes of military coup in Bolivia

Wednesday 26 June 2024 22:49 , Graeme Massie

Video of military coup in Bolvia hits social media

Wednesday 26 June 2024 22:45 , Graeme Massie

Political crisis unfolding in Bolivia

Wednesday 26 June 2024 22:43 , Graeme Massie

Soldiers walk amid tear gas they fired outside the Legislative Assembly in Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (AP)

Military Police stand amid tear gas they fired outside the presidential palace in Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (AP)

Pictures of scene in La Paz

Wednesday 26 June 2024 22:39 , Graeme Massie

(AP)

Soldiers stand guard outside the presidential palace in Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (AP)

Coup attempt in Bolivia as president warns of “irregular” military deployment in capital

Wednesday 26 June 2024 22:38 , Graeme Massie

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales denounced the movement of the military in the Murillo square outside the palace.

Coup attempt in Bolivia as president warns of “irregular” military in capital

Bolivia coup live blog

Wednesday 26 June 2024 22:37 , Graeme Massie

This is a live blog covering the attempted military coup in La Paz, Bolivia.