Box score from No. 8 Kentucky basketball’s 96-70 win over Illinois State
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the Illinois State University Redbirds in its final game of 2023 in Rupp Arena on Friday night. The eighth-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Redbirds 96-70.
Next up for Kentucky, which has won four games in a row, is its Southeastern Conference opener against the University of Florida on Saturday, Jan. 6 in Gainesville, Florida.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:
Points: Antonio Reeves, 27
Rebounds: Tre MItchell, 11
Assists: Rob Dillingham, 7
Steals: Rob Dillingham, 3
Blocks: Ugonna Onyenso, 3
Turnovers: Reed Sheppard, 2
Minutes: Antonio Reeves, 34
Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves 4-8, D.J. Wagner 2-3, Reed Sheppard 2-5, Rob Dillingham 1-2, Tre Mitchell 1-3, Justin Edwards 1-4
View a complete statistics report from the game.
Next game
No. 8 Kentucky at Florida
When: Jan. 6 at 12:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 10-2 (0-0 SEC), Florida 9-3 (0-0)
Series: Kentucky leads 109-41
Last meeting: Kentucky won 82-74 on Feb. 22, 2023, in Gainesville
