Box score from No. 8 Kentucky basketball’s 96-70 win over Illinois State

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the Illinois State University Redbirds in its final game of 2023 in Rupp Arena on Friday night. The eighth-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Redbirds 96-70.

Next up for Kentucky, which has won four games in a row, is its Southeastern Conference opener against the University of Florida on Saturday, Jan. 6 in Gainesville, Florida.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: Antonio Reeves, 27

Rebounds: Tre MItchell, 11

Assists: Rob Dillingham, 7

Steals: Rob Dillingham, 3

Blocks: Ugonna Onyenso, 3

Turnovers: Reed Sheppard, 2

Minutes: Antonio Reeves, 34

Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves 4-8, D.J. Wagner 2-3, Reed Sheppard 2-5, Rob Dillingham 1-2, Tre Mitchell 1-3, Justin Edwards 1-4

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2023-24 schedule.

Kentucky’s Aaron Bradshaw takes a shot against Illinois State on Friday night at Rupp Arena.
Next game

No. 8 Kentucky at Florida

When: Jan. 6 at 12:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 10-2 (0-0 SEC), Florida 9-3 (0-0)

Series: Kentucky leads 109-41

Last meeting: Kentucky won 82-74 on Feb. 22, 2023, in Gainesville

