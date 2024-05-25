The Boys releases new look at The Seven ahead of season 4 debut

The Boys has released a new look at The Seven ahead of the premiere of the fourth season.

The Prime Video show is due to return next month (June 13) with its latest batch of episodes, and a new teaser image of the central superhero team has been dropped on X/Twitter.

"The Seven is back in three weeks. Or The Six? Can never get the number f**kin right," the caption reads, referencing the show's running joke that there are rarely actually seven members in the team at a time.

The heroes pictured in the photo include Homelander (Antony Starr), The Deep (Chace Crawford), A-Train (Jessie T Usher), and Black Noir (previously played by Nathan Mitchell), with two new recruits also joining the team in the form of Firecracker (Valorie Curry) and Sister Sage (Susan Heyward).

Whilst fans are gearing up for the fourth season, they have received some special news as Prime Video recently renewed the show for a fifth season, with Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, releasing a statement to celebrate the announcement.

"The Boys is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season," he said.

"We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans."

The Seven is back in three weeks. Or The Six? Can never get the number fuckin right. pic.twitter.com/IXicy5vuQt — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 23, 2024

Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell, shared a post to celebrate the occasion, writing: "Cat's outta the bag. @theboystv has been RENEWED for a FIFTH SEASON! Love this fucked-up family. #theboys #season5."

The post included a photo of Quaid with co-stars Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Laz Alonso (M.M), Tomer Capone (Frenchie) and Karen Fukuhara (The Female), leading Erin Moriarty (Starlight) to comment: "gaping void here".

The Boys seasons 1-3 are streaming on Prime Video, along with spin-off Gen V. Season 4 is due on June 13.

