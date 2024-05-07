Brazil's soccer federation suspends matches for 3 southern clubs because of flooding

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Brazil's soccer federation has suspended matches involving three top-tier clubs of the country's flood-ridden southern region, but only for 20 days.

Gremio, Internacional and Juventude, which are based in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, will only return to activities after the harms of major flooding are mitigated, the Brazilian soccer body said in a statement Tuesday. Ten of their matches in the Brazilian league and the Brazilian Cup will be rescheduled.

The decision also applies to away matches of the three clubs.

Many fans and players had pushed for a complete halt to competitions in the South American nation.

The soccer body said it will reassess its move after May 27.

“(The Brazilian soccer confederation) stresses its unrestricted support so all measures and actions are adopted for the benefit of the population, which is the maximum priority,” it said.

Later, South American soccer confederation CONMEBOL said that it postponed one group-stage match of Gremio's in the Copa Libertadores and another of Internacional's in the Copa Sudamericana.

Authorities say at least 95 people have been killed over the last seven days in the region and another 131 are reported missing.

Both Internacional and Gremio had their stadiums inundated in state capital Porto Alegre, with their pitches now severely damaged by the water. The stadium of Juventude, based in the countryside city of Caxias do Sul, risks being flooded in the next few days.

Only jet skis have entered the Beira-Rio and the Arena do Gremio stadiums in Porto Alegre since last week.

Porto Alegre’s airport is also flooded, as are many of the city's hotels and roads, which would make it impossible for away teams to play even if the local stadiums were to be immediately cleared.

Other Brazilian clubs have expressed their support to the Rio Grande do Sul clubs and offered their facilities for training until the end of the month.

All three clubs had their weekend matches in the fifth round of the Brazilian league suspended.

Internacional is in ninth position with seven points, three behind leader Athletico Paranaense. Gremio is in 11th position with six points and Juventude has five competition points.

Damage from the rains have affected more than 1 million people in the region, according to authorities. Approximately 200,000 people are now displaced and taking refuge in schools, gymnasiums and other temporary shelters.

More heavy rains are expected until the end of the week, meteorologists say.

The suspension of professional soccer matches in Rio Grande do Sul state also applies to local clubs in Brazil's third and fourth divisions, its national women's soccer league and under-20 tournaments.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Mauricio Savarese, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • UPDATE 2-Brazil floods leave 150,000 homeless, scores dead or missing

    Rescuers rushed to evacuate people stranded by devastating floods across the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul on Tuesday, with at least 90 dead, thousands left homeless, and desperate survivors seeking food and basic supplies. On the outskirts of Eldorado do Sul, 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) from the state capital of Porto Alegre, many people were sleeping on the roadside and told Reuters they were going hungry. The state's Civil Defense agency said the death toll had risen to 90 with another four deaths being investigated, while 131 people were still unaccounted for and 155,000 homeless.

  • Too much water, and not enough: Brazil's flooded south struggles to access basic goods

    PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — The mayor of a major city in southern Brazil on Tuesday pleaded with residents to comply with his water rationing decree, given that some four-fifths of the population is without running water, a week after major flooding that has left at least 90 people dead and more than 130 others missing. Efforts were continuing to rescue people stranded by the floods in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, as more rains were forecast for the region into next week. The capital

  • Brazil floods leave 150,000 homeless, scores dead or missing

    ELDORADO DO SUL, Brazil (Reuters) -Rescuers rushed to evacuate people stranded by devastating floods across the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul on Tuesday, with at least 90 dead, thousands left homeless, and desperate survivors seeking food and basic supplies. On the outskirts of Eldorado do Sul, 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) from the state capital of Porto Alegre, many people were sleeping on the roadside and told Reuters they were going hungry. The state's Civil Defense agency said the death toll had risen to 90 with another four deaths being investigated, while 131 people were still unaccounted for and 155,000 homeless.

  • Brazil floods: Hundreds of Rio Grande do Sul towns under water

    At least 85 people have died in Rio Grande do Sul state and 150,000 have had to flee their homes.

  • CFL suspends Argos quarterback Kelly for minimum of nine games

    TORONTO — The CFL suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly for at least nine regular-season games Tuesday following its investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength-and-conditioning coach against both the player and club. According to the CFL, Kelly is also suspended for Toronto's two pre-season games for violating its gender-based violence policy. Kelly must undergo confidential assessments by an independent expert and attend mandatory counselling sessions conducted by a ge

  • I Just Learned What Snickers Stands For, And It's Not What I Expected

    You learn something surprising every day, I suppose.

  • Leafs back under-fire Mitch Marner; Sheldon Keefe bullish on future as head coach

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner stepped in front of the cameras and spoke to reporters for roughly three minutes. The Maple Leafs winger — a lightning rod of criticism in the aftermath of Toronto's latest playoff failure — said he would like to stay long-term with the organization he cheered on as a kid growing up just north of the city. "It means the world," Marner said Monday of suiting up for the Original Six franchise. "We're looked upon as kind of gods here, to be honest. Something that you really a

  • The Most 👀 Jokes About Gisele Bündchen and Her Jiu-Jitsu Teacher Boyfriend at Tom Brady's Roast

    Tom Brady was roasted over Gisele Bündchen's Jiu-Jitsu teacher boyfriend during his Netflix roast—check out every joke.

  • Celebrini, Fantilli out for Canada at world hockey championship

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Teen forwards Macklin Celebrini and Adam Fantilli have decided to return to North America ahead of the start of the world men's hockey championship, Hockey Canada announced Tuesday. Hockey Canada says Celebrini planned to attend Tuesday night's NHL draft lottery. The 17-year-old is projected as the first overall pick in this year's NHL draft. Fantilli, 19, is electing to focus on next season with the Columbus Blue Jackets after his rookie campaign was cut short after 49 games

  • Caitlin Clark Endures Another Awkward Moment with Reporter Asking About Her Boyfriend Before WNBA Debut

    The Indiana Fever star was asked if her "bae" would be in attendance before making her preseason debut in Dallas

  • The San Jose Sharks win the NHL draft lottery and right to No. 1 pick for 1st time in team history

    The San Jose Sharks won the draft lottery on Tuesday and general manager Mike Grier already has an idea of who he'll be selecting with the No. 1 pick: Boston University center Macklin Celebrini. “I would think so ,yeah,” Grier said when asked if he anticipates using the top pick on the 17-year-old forward, college hockey's youngest Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner and NHL Scouting Bureau's top-ranked prospect. The Sharks retained their position in the lottery and are scheduled to pick first in

  • Phil Mickelson on the majors: 'What if none of the LIV players played?'

    Phil Mickelson hints that big changes could be coming to LIV Golf's rosters, and the majors will need to pay attention.

  • Basketball Star Angel Reese Makes Her Met Gala Debut on Her 22nd Birthday — with a 'Preseason Game Tomorrow'

    The 'Bayou Barbie' showed she's one to watch on and off the court

  • Sierra Leone jockey Tyler Gaffalione could face discipline for Kentucky Derby ride

    Sierra Leone and Forever Young made contact several times in the final furlong Saturday as they tried to catch Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan.

  • The Voice Recap: Which Singers Caught Fire During the Lives… and Which Just Crashed and Burned?

    With Monday’s episode of The Voice, NBC’s never-ending sing-off went live for the first time in Season 25. But did all 12 of the contestants really come alive? Read on, and we’ll discuss which members of Teams John Legend, Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay gave the kind of performances that were …

  • Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée speaks out after jokes during Tom Brady roast. ‘It’s sad’

    “Should have been off limits.”

  • Blue Jays agree to terms on minor-league deal with Aaron Sanchez, source says

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a minor-league deal with right-hander Aaron Sanchez, a source confirmed Tuesday. Sanchez made his big-league debut with the Blue Jays in 2014 and spent parts of six seasons with the team. He later made a handful of appearances for four different clubs, including the Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals. Sportsnet's Jamie Campbell first reported the deal. Sanchez, a 31-year-old native of Barstow, Cal

  • Bigger things were expected for the Toronto Blue Jays, who are mired in last place

    The Toronto Blue Jays started the 2024 regular season aiming for bigger things after crashing out in the wild-card series last fall. The campaign has not gone as planned so far. At 16-19 entering Tuesday's game at Philadelphia, the Blue Jays were in last place in the American League East and a growing list of pitcher injuries has dimmed hopes for a quick turnaround. Here's a look at five storylines as Canada's lone big-league team approaches the season's one-quarter mark (all statistics as of Tu

  • Penske suspends Cindric and 3 others in the wake of a cheating scandal ahead of the Indianapolis 500

    Roger Penske has suspended the president of Team Penske along with three others for the next two races for their roles in the cheating scandal that has rocked IndyCar ahead of the Indianapolis 500. Penske said Tuesday in an interview with The Associated Press that a review done by his general counsel found no "malicious intent by anyone” and chalked up the incident as a breakdown in internal processes and miscommunication. “We're the same company we have been for 50 years and I'm going to hold my head high,” Penske told the AP.

  • Prince Harry Makes First Appearance of U.K. Visit to Celebrate Invictus Games Anniversary

    The Duke of Sussex is looking back at a decade of the adaptive sports tournament he founded for service personnel and veterans