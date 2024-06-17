Brenda Song Celebrates the 'Best Papa in the World' Macaulay Culkin on Father's Day: 'We Love You'

The couple is parents to two sons, Dakota and a second whose name has not been revealed yet

Brenda Song/Instagram; Michael Kovac/Getty Brenda Song (right) and Macaulay Culkin (left)

Brenda Song is showing some love for her partner Macaulay Culkin on Father's Day.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum, 36, shared a series of adorable photos of her longtime partner Culkin, 43, as she celebrated his role as a dad on Father's Day. In the pictures, Culkin makes funny faces, plays in a ball pit and poses on a beach as Song dedicated a heartfelt caption to the proud dad.

"Happy Father’s Day to the best papa in the world @culkamania ! The papa who goes above and beyond everyday, who is willing to do (or wear) literally anything to just get a smile from one of his boys," Song wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Macaulay Culkin Describes Father's Day as a 'Celebration of My Boys' Despite 'Complicated Relationship' with Holiday

"Even though you don’t think it- we see all that you do everyday. All the big things but especially the little things. Thank you for always being our pack mule, our chef, garbage man, and doing all the things that keep this crazy train moving."

"I could not have wished up a better partner to raise our kiddos with or a better role model for them to look up to. We love you," she finished her caption.

Song and Culkin are parents to two sons — Dakota, 3, and a second, whose name has not yet been revealed.

Earlier this month, Culkin uploaded a candid post to Instagram, describing his "complicated" feelings about Father's Day and shared how he's making an effort to treat his boys each year.

"If you know a little about me then you’d know I’ve had a complicated relationship with Father’s Day in the past," Culkin wrote. "But since becoming a papa myself I’ve decided to reinvent the wheel. Other than getting an hour or two of extra sleep I try to make the day a celebration of my boys more than me."

"After all, they are the ones who made me a father (no offense to Brenda)," he continued. "In our house Father’s Day isn’t held in as a high regard as birthdays or Christmas but it does mop the floor of such holidays as St. Patrick’s day, Valentine’s Day, and the 4th of July. I try to do fun things for the boys on Father’s Day."

After saying that the holiday is a "special day" for the Culkin household, the actor revealed Lucasfilm sent him a "care package full of things that are more meant for my children to enjoy" including some sweet holiday notes and a plush Darth Vader.



"Father’s Day isn’t for me, it’s for the people that make me feel like a father," Culkin added.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.