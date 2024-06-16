Brian Cox: I’m worried the SNP could back off from independence campaign

Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter
·3 min read

Actor Brian Cox has said he is “worried” that the Scottish National Party (SNP) will not make securing an independence referendum a clear goal of the General Election.

The 78-year-old Succession star has been very vocal about his support for Scotland breaking off from the UK and in his criticism of Brexit.

Asked on BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg about the political parties’ manifestos, the Dundee-born actor said the SNP “could be backing away from the notion of independence” ahead of it announcing its election pledges.

He added: “I don’t know if Scotland (has) backed off, but I think that it’s something that worries me, because I still… believe in independence.”

Cox said he believes that if Scotland was independent it should be “part of these islands” and co-operative with the rest of the UK.

He added: “I do believe we need a new kind system.

“I don’t believe in the United Kingdom – I believe that we should have a sort of united federation with these islands, that each… country should be independent, but come together to support the whole, instead of things being dictated, as we find in Scotland (things are done) on our behalf, that we have very little say.”

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
(L to R) Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries and actor Brian Cox on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

He referred to the referendum in which Scotland voted to stay in Europe while the majority of the UK voted to leave.

Cox also said his “main thing is… still the demon that we don’t talk about, which is Brexit” before citing economic figures.

He added: “It seems to me that we are still suffering from that, and we’ve not done anything about it.

“So when we talk about other things, we can’t really talk in terms of where we are because we are suffering from Brexit.”

BAFTA TV Awards 2024 – London
Brian Cox has been very vocal about his support for Scottish independence and in his criticism of Brexit (Ian West/PA)

Cox said if he was a Conservative voter, he would be concerned by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as he claimed the parliamentary candidate for Clacton is “really ruining that party”.

He called the other manifestos that were launched last week the “same old, same old”.

Cox added: “My feeling is just we need to get rid of the present Government. That’s the most important thing as far as I’m concerned.

“And I think at the moment it’s a very… I don’t know, I just wish I could be clearer about what’s going on and I’m not.

“And I’m not getting a sense of what’s what and who’s who; I’m getting a sense of who’s against… but I’m not getting enough of where we’re supposed to be going, particularly in relationship to poverty, particularly in relationship to the care of the working class, and I feel the working class (has been) a systematic sidestep for a very, very long time.”

An SNP spokesman said: “As the largest political party – and pro-independence party – in Scotland, the SNP will continue delivering for people across the country and making the case for a better Scotland with independence.

“In the face of yet more cuts to public services, Brexit and a cost-of-living crisis, voting SNP at the General Election is a chance for people in Scotland to make their voice heard – which is why page one, line one of the SNP manifesto will read ‘vote SNP for Scotland to become an independent country’.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • CNN rules for first US presidential debate: no props, muted microphones

    The first U.S. presidential debate between incumbent Joe Biden and Republican rival Donald Trump on June 27 will include two commercial breaks, no props and muted microphones except when recognized to speak, CNN said Saturday. In May, the candidates agreed to face off in two debates including one this month that will be moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash in Atlanta, while the other on Sept. 10 will be hosted by ABC. CNN said Saturday both candidates will appear at a uniform podium during the 90-minute debate, podium positions will be determined by a coin flip and candidates will be given a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water but cannot use props.

  • Trump marks his 78th birthday with a towering 'MAGA' cake and attacks on his 81-year-old rival's age

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump marked his 78th birthday on Friday night by addressing a fawning crowd in Florida and repeatedly dismissing his opponent in November’s election, 81-year-old President Joe Biden, as too frail to handle a second term.

  • Trump blasts immigrants for taking jobs as he courts voters at a Black church, MAGA event in Detroit

    DETROIT (AP) — Donald Trump blamed immigrants for stealing jobs and government resources as he courted separate groups of Black voters and hardcore conservatives in battleground Michigan on Saturday.

  • Trump Couldn’t Stop Gibbering in Front of Nation’s Biggest CEOs

    Former President Donald Trump left some of the country’s most powerful CEOs scratching their heads, cringing, or just outright laughing during a private meeting in the nation’s capital on Thursday.On MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday, CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin said he’d spoken to several CEOs who were at the gathering, including many who considered themselves pro-Trump. Among the attendees were Apple’s Tim Cook and JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon.“They walked away from that meeting, I think, a bit

  • Trump challenges Biden to a cognitive test but confuses the name of the doctor who tested him

    Donald Trump on Saturday night suggested President Joe Biden “should have to take a cognitive test," only to confuse who administered the test to him in the next sentence. The former president and presumptive Republican nominee referred to Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson, who was the White House physician for part of his presidency, as "Ronny Johnson.” The moment came as Trump was questioning Biden's mental acuity, something he often does on the campaign trail and social media.

  • Fauci recounts expletive-laden lecture he got from Trump when stock market didn’t increase enough on vaccine news

    Anthony Fauci has a new book plan and detailed one conversation with trump where the president said he “loved” him, but also expressed anger with the doctor.

  • Fauci Speaks His Mind on Trump’s Rages and Their ‘Complicated’ Relationship

    WASHINGTON — Three months into the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci was at home in northwest Washington when he answered his cellphone to President Donald Trump screaming at him in an expletive-laden rant. He had incurred the president’s wrath by remarking that the vaccines under development might not provide long-lasting immunity. That was the day, June 3, 2020, “that I first experienced the brunt of the president’s rage,” Fauci writes in his forthcoming autobiography. Fauci has long bee

  • A Russian tank stuck in a large crater became a sitting duck for Ukraine's drones, a video appears to show

    A video released by Ukraine's 68th Jaeger Brigade appears to show a Russian tank falling into a crater and exploding under Ukrainian fire.

  • 'We'll hunt you': Trump, MAGA supporters' violent rhetoric isn't a glitch. It's a feature.

    A Fort Worth, Texas, man was charged with threatening an FBI agent, allegedly saying Trump will win the election and then 'the guns will come out.'

  • Putin offers truce if Ukraine exits Russian-claimed areas and drops NATO bid. Kyiv rejects it

    Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to “immediately” order a cease-fire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kyiv began withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected what he called an ultimatum by Putin to surrender more territory.

  • Crockett calls Thomas ‘corrupt’ after Supreme Court decision to upend bump stocks ban

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “corrupt” during an interview with MSNBC on the court’s recent decision to overturn a Trump-era bump stock ban. Thomas has come under increasing scrutiny for gifts he has received from Republican super donors, including billionaire Harlan Crow. “Y’all were too nice before,” Crockett said…

  • Retired judge offers stark warning about U.S. Supreme Court

    David Tatel joins The Lead

  • Sunak Forced to Deny Being Snubbed at G-7 After D-Day Gaffe

    (Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak can’t afford another D-day gaffe. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Plane Plunged Within 400 Feet of Ocean Near HawaiiFlesh-Eating Bacteria That Can Kill in Two Days Spreads in JapanYes, Everyone Really Is Sick a Lot More Often After CovidWells Fargo Fires Over a Dozen for ‘Simulation of Keyboard Activity’Danes Asked to Keep Supplies, Iodine Pills to Prepare for CrisesOn what is likely one of his last high-profile international trips, the UK prime minister was left den

  • Sweden says Russian warplane violated its airspace

    According to Sweden's Armed Forces, the Swedish Air Force intercepted the Russian military aircraft on Saturday.

  • Jimmy Fallon's Birthday Bashing Of Trump Takes The Cake

    The "Tonight Show" host helped the former president celebrate his 78th birthday -- sorta.

  • Giuliani FINALLY Scores a Legal Win in the Battle of the Bozos

    It should have been a matchup for the ages. In the red corner, a disgraced former elected official who is currently facing criminal charges and a $148 million ruling against him in a defamation case. In the blue corner, the son of a sitting American president who’s just made history by being found guilty for lying about his illegal drug use when buying a gun.But the head-to-head battle of two of the most ignominious figures in American political life is no longer happening. Hunter Biden has agre

  • Russia has increased hostilities towards NATO members, Jens Stoltenberg says

    After a two-day security summit in Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg delivered a stark warning regarding Russia's heightened aggression towards alliance members, saying that NATO will not wait out such behavior.View on euronews

  • U.S. Defense Secretary: "Putin can end this war today."

    United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday after the Russian leader promised Friday to "immediately" order a cease-fire in Ukraine and begin negotiations if Kyiv started withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Speaking in Brussels, Austin accused Putin of having "occupied, illegally occupied, sovereign Ukrainian territory."

  • Biden and Trump campaigns agreed to mic muting, podiums among rules for upcoming CNN debate

    With less than two weeks until the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle, CNN has released additional details on the parameters agreed upon by the Trump and Biden campaigns.

  • Taiwan is one-upping Ukraine's navy to defeat a Chinese invasion

    Taiwan is taking a cue from Ukraine's successful use of naval drones to try to defeat China's formidable navy.