Brian Wilson Would Like His Current Care to Remain the Same, but Has 'Trust In' Proposed Conservators amid Ongoing Case

The Beach Boys member's family proposed he be placed under a conservatorship in a February filing

Al Pereira/Getty Brian Wilson performing at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, New Jersey on Oct. 31, 2021

A new filing reveals Brian Wilson would like his current care situation to remain the same, but trusts the co-conservators proposed by his family amid his ongoing conservatorship case.

Two months after Wilson's family sought a conservatorship for The Beach Boys member by two longtime family representatives, his attorney filed papers on Wednesday, April 17, which were obtained by PEOPLE, stating Wilson "was confused as to the need for co-conservator" but has "trust in" the proposed co-conservators.

According to the documents, court-appointed attorney Robert Cipriano visited the rock legend, 81, on Monday, April 15 at his "impeccably well maintained residence in Beverly Hills, California, where he resides with two of his children, a long term live in caregiver, as well as other caregivers that assist him with his daily activities."

The attorney states in the filing that he left their meeting feeling as though he "[recommends] the grant of the pending petition for the appointment" of co-conservators for Wilson. Cipriano noted Wilson's "need for a conservatorship" based on his family's recent Capacity Declaration, his "own observations and mostly based on my client's consent."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Wendy Wilson, Brian Wilson and Carnie Wilson perform at Brian Fest: A Night To Celebrate The Music Of Brian Wilson on March 30, 2015 in Los Angeles

Cipriano states, "When told that the court had appointed me to represent him in the court proceedings concerning the appointment of co-conservators of his person, [Wilson] was confused as to the need for co-conservator."

Still, the filing reports that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee confirmed a "trust" in the two proposed co-conservators: Jean Sievers, his longtime manager and publicist, and LeeAnn Hard, his longtime business manager.

"[Wilson] confirmed that the Petitioners have worked for him for years and clearly acknowledged that they were his long time managers who he placed his trust in, and further said that he would trust them to act in his best interests after I explained to him the duties they would have if they were appointed as his co-conservators," Cipriano reports.

He also states that the musician "acknowledged that he relied on his spouse to assist him with his daily activities before she died and that he still needs help in that regard, including making sure he receives timely and proper medical care as well as making sure that he takes his daily medications."

The original request that the Pet Sounds artist be placed under a conservatorship, which was obtained by PEOPLE, was brought forth shortly after Wilson's beloved wife Melinda Ledbetter Wilson died at age 77 in January.

His family stated in the filing that his late wife had previously "attended to Mr. Wilson’s daily living needs" and did not designate a successor health care aid, therefore, requiring the need of a conservator.

They claimed the singer-songwriter is currently "unable to provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing or shelter," which is why Hard and Sievers were proposed as his conservators.

Daniel Knighton/Getty Brian Wilson performing Pet Sounds: The Final Performances at San Diego Civic Theatre on May 24, 2017 in San Diego

According to Cipriano's April report, the Grammy winner currently "uses a walker to get around, but only with the help of one of his caretakers who steadies him" and "is only moderately impaired as to his level of alertness, orientation as to his person, place, recognition of familiar objects and as to his long term memory."

The original Capacity Declaration also states that Wilson suffers from a "major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)."

Wilson's family shared a statement with PEOPLE in February after the conservatorship was proposed.

They stated that the decision was made "after careful consideration and consultation" among Wilson's seven children, his housekeeper Gloria Ramos, his doctors and himself.

The statement read, "This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family."

They added that the "Don't Worry Baby" singer can still "enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses."

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Brian Wilson

When the music icon announced his wife's death, he called her his "savior."

Ledbetter was known to have helped Wilson with his mental illness over the years. The two married in 1995 and adopted five children together, in addition to the singer's two daughters from his first marriage.

Wilson's daughter Carnie Wilson recently opened up to PEOPLE in an early April interview about how her father has been doing amid the ongoing conservatorship case.

"He's well taken care of," the Wilson Phillips member, 55, shared. "He's living in so much gratitude right now that he got to tour all these years. We are a very big part of his life, helping monitor his health, helping them make sure that every day, he's cared for."

"His dear friend and caretaker, Gloria, has been with him for almost 40 years,” she added. “We're very close communicating.”

The singer also said that her father "is getting older, and he feels it," but insisted that he's "definitely active."

She said, "He's in physical therapy. He's very strong. He's like a bull."



