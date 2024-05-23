Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan talks how her relationship with Luke Newton mirrors Polin

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has explained how her friendship with co-star Luke Newton mirrors their characters' on-screen romance.

The recently premiered third season of the Netflix hit focuses on the growing relationship between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton – affectionally named 'Polin' by fans.

Coughlan has now compared the romance to her relationship with Newton, explaining that it grew "exponentially during filming".

“Penelope and Colin’s experiences of finding their way, going from friends to lovers, it was like Luke and I going from scene partners doing small scenes together to our working relationship growing exponentially during filming,” she told Netflix Queue.

“What it boils down to is that no two people have had this specific experience. We had two seasons of friendship which we’re grateful for.”

Newton further explained: “The other [couples’] stories focus on the initial meeting, which was really passionate, whereas this has been the long game of friends to lovers.

“It was perfect timing that we did it on Season 3 because any later would’ve been too long, and if we did it earlier, there wouldn’t be enough history between them.”

Amid their closeness, Coughlan and Newton previously confirmed that they are not dating in real life, the Derry Girls actor admitting that while the speculation is "really sweet", the rumours likely come "because we truly love each other".

"He is a really special person in my life, and I got to do this experience with him," she added to Extra. "I'll never get to do something like this again, on this scale… It's so nice having such a lovely friend that I can do all this with."

In other news, since Bridgerton season 3, part 1's debut last week, the episodes have taken in a huge 45.1 million views, as well as 180 million hours viewed.

Bridgerton seasons 1-2 and season 3, part 1 are streaming now on Netflix, along with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Season 3, part 2 premieres on June 13.





