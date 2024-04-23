Britain will boost defence spending to 2.5pc by 2030, Sunak to announce

Rishi Sunak on board a plane on his way to Warsaw during his visit to Poland and Germany - PA

Rishi Sunak is set to announce that Britain will spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence by 2030.

It means the UK is expected to commit £70 billion extra on core defence funding within six years than it does now, the equivalent of £9 billion a year.

An increase to 2.5 per cent would mean the UK was spending the fourth-highest amount in Nato, behind Poland, the US and Greece.

The Government’s position has previously been that it would increase spending to 2.5 per cent when the fiscal and economic circumstances allow.

The Prime Minister has faced months of pressure from Tory MPs, including Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, to increase military spending to help counter the threat from Russia.

At a press conference in Warsaw with Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato secretary-general, Mr Sunak is expected to pledge that the increase will be gradual.

In 2023, Britain spent 2.23 per cent of GDP on defence.

Boris Johnson made a similar commitment at a Nato summit in 2022. He said he would spend 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030, which he said equated to an increase of £55 billion.

However, there was no commitment that the increase would be gradual.

Last month, the Prime Minister faced calls from three former Tory defence secretaries to promise to increase defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP in his party’s election manifesto.

The demands came after no new money was allocated to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in the Budget, despite the perilous situation in Ukraine.

Sir Michael Fallon, Sir Gavin Williamson and Ben Wallace, who together headed up the MoD for almost a decade, argued that promising 3 per cent spending was essential for the Armed Forces.