Britain sanctions 3 Ugandan politicians on accusations of corruption

Darryl Coote
·3 min read
UPI
Parliament Speaker Anita Annet Among (C) is one of three politicians Britain sanctioned Tuesday on allegations of corruption. Photo courtesy of Parliament of Uganda/X

May 1 (UPI) -- Britain has blacklisted three Ugandan politicians, including its Parliament speaker, on accusations of stealing from the poor communities they serve, attracting the condemnation of the East African nation's legislative body.

The sanctions imposed Tuesday target Parliament Speaker Anita Annet Among as well as Mary Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu, former ministers for Karamoja.

The punitive measures are in relation to a sprawling scandal involving the theft of iron sheets from a Ugandan government-funded project to house those in Karamoja, which the United Nations Population Fund states is not only one of Ugandan's poorest regions but one of the poorest regions in the world with 61% of its population living in "absolute poverty."

The sheets were to be used for roofing and infrastructure, and both Kitutu, the former minister of Karamoja Affairs, and Nandutu, the former State Minister for Karamoja affairs, have been charged by Uganda's Anti-Corruption Court with corruption for stealing them. Meanwhile, Among has allegedly benefited from the proceeds of the scheme.

"The actions of these individuals, in taking aid from those who need it most, and keeping the proceeds, is corruption at its worst and has no place in society," Deputy Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell of Britain said in a statement.

"The Ugandan courts are rightly taking action to crack down on those politicians who seek to line their own pockets at their constituents' expense."

The sanctions imposed Tuesday, which include asset freezes and travel bans, are the first Britain has imposed against individuals in Uganda under its Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions regime that was introduced in April 2021.

Uganda's Parliament on Tuesday rejected the sanctions imposed against its speaker, stating Among was being punished over her support for the East African nation's anti-gay legislation.

"The Iron sheets have been used as a ruse to conceal the real, unstated but clearly obvious reason for the sanctions -- which is the Rt. Hon. speaker's stance on the recently enacted Anti-Homosexuality Act," Chris Obore, the director of communication and public affairs at the Parliament of Uganda, said in a statement.

Uganda recently enacted its Anti-Homosexuality Act of 2023, which penalizes consensual same-sex activity with up to life in prison. Since the rule was first announced last year, it has attracted international condemnation.

The United States in December announced visa restrictions, sanctions and reduced support for the government over the law on the grounds that it is a violation of universal human rights.

In his statement Tuesday, Obore said it was important for foreign nations, including Britain, to respect its sovereignty, "and avoid the temptation to meddle into our local politics, including arm-twisting decision makers to align with their value system, especially on homosexuality."

A total 42 people and entities have since been blacklisted by Britain under its new corruption-targeting sanctioning powers.

