British Grand Prix 2024: F1 race start time, full schedule, weather forecast and how to watch on TV for FREE

Formula One heads to Silverstone this weekend for a highly-anticipated British Grand Prix.

A brewing rivalry between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen saw them collide in Austria last weekend, allowing George Russell to swoop in for a rare Mercedes win.

Norris and Verstappen are best of friends off the track but their on-track battles are quickly turning into the storyline of the 2024 F1 season.

That is, away from the Red Bull driver marching towards a fourth world title in a row with an 81-point lead over Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari have barely featured on the podium since Leclerc’s win in Monaco due to McLaren’s resurgence and an improved set of results for Mercedes.

The home fans on Sunday afternoon will certainly be backing Norris, Russell and Lewis Hamilton to knock Verstappen off his perch.

Norris laid down a marker in first practice with the quickest time ahead of Lance Stroll and teammate Oscar Piastri, who suffered a technical problem towards the end of the session. Verstappen and Russell rounded out the top five.

When is the British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 7, 2024. The race start is scheduled for 3pm BST.

(Getty Images)

British Grand Prix full schedule

There is no sprint this weekend so three rounds of practice will take place before Saturday qualifying.

Practice 1: Friday, 12:30pm

Practice 2: Friday, 4pm

Practice 3: Saturday, 11.30am

Qualifying: Saturday, 3pm

Race: Sunday, 3pm

(All times BST)

How to watch the British Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, every session of the British Grand Prix will be shown live on free-to-air network Channel 4 as well as Sky Sports.

Live stream: Sky subscribers can watch online via the Sky Go app with a free stream also available via the Channel 4 website and app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on race day via Standard Sport’s live blog!

British Grand Prix weather forecast

Rain is very much on the agenda in Silverstone this weekend but it will arrive in intermittent showers, potentially spicing up the race. Winds could also be high with temperatures mild.