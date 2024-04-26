British man charged with conducting hostile activity in UK to benefit Russia

A 40-year-old British man is among five charged with conducting hostile state activity to benefit Russia, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Part of the alleged activity was the involvement in the planning of an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked commercial property in March 2024.

Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: "Dylan Earl, 20, is alleged to have engaged in conduct targeting businesses which were linked to Ukraine in order to benefit the Russian state.

"Included in the alleged activity was involvement in the planning of an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked commercial property in March 2024.

"Two further men, Paul English, 60, and Nii Mensah, 21, have also been charged with aggravated arson in connection with this case.

"Another man, Jake Reeves, 22, has been charged with agreeing to accept a material benefit from a foreign intelligence service as well as aggravated arson.

"A fifth man, Dmitrijus Paulauska, 22, has been charged with having information about terrorist acts.

"Criminal proceedings against these defendants are active. No one should report, comment or share information online which could in any way prejudice their right to a fair trial."

