British accidentally gave Germans 10-minute warning in Battle of the Somme

Earth settles after the explosion at Hawthorn Ridge - Ernest Brooks

A British mine explosion that marked the start of the Battle of the Somme left a crater that allowed German troops to press forward into No Man’s Land, it has emerged.

By July 1, 1916, British forces had dug 19 mines under German positions and packed the tunnels with 40,000lb of explosives, which they intended to detonate to provide cover for an infantry advance.

But in an accepted military blunder, the mines were blown 10 minutes before the advance, a mistake which alerted the Germans to the plan and allowed them to take cover.

Now, an archaeological investigation of the site at Hawthorn Ridge has shown that Germans incorporated the crater rim into their front line and even tunnelled out from it to advance their position in No Man’s Land.

Dr Jamie Pringle, a forensic geoscientist at Keele University, said: “The explosion of the mine was the very first action of the Battle of the Somme, intended to give Allied forces the upper hand.

“We found physical evidence for the first time of how German soldiers had consolidated part of the crater left behind after the explosion, and actually used it to their advantage as a new defensive position.”

British troops await an advance - PA

As well as carrying out excavations of the site, the team of scientists and historians used a range of cutting-edge technology, including drones with imaging cameras.

Researchers were able to pinpoint the epicentres of the blast and even found an unexploded British shrapnel artillery shell with its time-fuse still intact.

Prof Peter Doyle, a military historian at Goldsmiths, University of London, who was part of the team, said: “The Germans had quickly mastered the art of capturing craters and used this to their advantage.

“Though they lost many men in the initial blast, the crater became a part of the German front line, meaning that the chance to break through the line here was lost.”

He added: “Our study has provided new evidence of the strongpoint the Germans built from the captured crater in the middle of No Man’s Land that doomed the British attack to failure.

Story continues

The Hawthorn Ridge crater today - Hawthorn Ridge Crater Association/PA

“This reinforces the idea that blowing the mine 10 minutes early, to give the earth time to settle, was a very bad idea.”

It took four months and the creation of a new mine for the British to be able to capture the crater.

The land has been in private ownership for 100 years and it is only now that archaeologists have been granted permission to excavate the site.

Dr Kris Wisniewski, a lecturer in forensic science at Keele University, said: “Using a range of scientific methods, we were able to map out the epicentres of both blasts and the boundaries of the subsequent craters caused by the first and second explosions, as well as post-blast defensive positions and Allied shell impact craters.

“Using drones with imaging cameras, we were able to image remotely a probable sap or shallow tunnel to the north-west of the crater, showing the German mastery of No Man’s Land after the initial detonation.”

The research was published in the Journal of Conflict Archaeology.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.