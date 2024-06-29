Britons seeking medical treatments overseas ‘should beware low prices’

Patients seeking medical treatments in Turkey and other countries should do their research and not be tempted by low prices, experts have warned.

From Brazilian butt lifts to Hollywood smiles and even organ transplants, the range of procedures offered by overseas providers is staggering, with myriad companies now promoting packages covering flights, accommodation and post-operative hotel accommodation.

But experts have cautioned that medical tourism can have hidden physical and psychological costs.

Dr Bessam Farjo, a hair restoration surgeon at the Farjo Hair Institute, said he spends about 25% of his clinic time addressing issues arising from poorly executed hair transplants done in Turkey and elsewhere.

“The initial low cost can lead to higher long-term expenses and complications when the work needs to be redone,” he said.

“Patients come to me with hopes of fixing their previous surgeries, often facing more complex procedures than if they had sought proper treatment initially. The psychological impact of botched surgeries is significant, leading to stress, anxiety and diminished self-esteem.”

Naveen Cavale, an NHS plastic surgeon and founder of Real Plastic Surgery, said while there are skilled surgeons in Turkey there are also many who do not meet the high standards upheld in the UK.

“Patients may be tempted by the lower costs, but they need to be aware of the risks – quality and safety should never be compromised, and it’s crucial to thoroughly research and verify the credentials of any overseas clinic or surgeon,” he said.

Earlier this week, the British Medical Association’s annual meeting in Belfast heard there had been a “boom” in surgical tourism, which was “leading to a rise in serious post-surgery complications and deaths”, with the NHS left to “pick up the pieces”.

The warnings came as a two-day Health Tourism Expo, featuring 74 exhibitors – including dental clinics, hospitals and health tourism agencies – began in London on Friday.

Many of the exhibitors were based in Turkey, with the procedures on offer ranging from IVF to robotic joint replacements, hair transplants, dental work and addiction services.

Muhammet Zülküf Yazıcı – a clinical psychologist at Moodist hospital in Turkey – said privacy, comfort and the availability of care being delivered in a range of languages are among the reasons people seek addiction treatment abroad.

Many of those coming from the UK, he added, are men. “And mostly for cocaine addiction,” he said.

All of the providers the Guardian spoke to said they carried out consultations before patients were accepted for procedures, as well as follow-up care – including after the patient returned home. Prices, they added, depended on the specific package a patient plumped for.

“Last year, we accepted 17,000 international patients all over the world,” said Tuğba Ariz from the Guven Health Group, adding that, should complications arise after a procedure, patients can choose whether to return to Turkey or seek local private care.

“All our patients are insured by our hospital,” she said.

Among those scouting out treatment options at the expo was Samantha Fisher-Jaine, 58, who was looking at dental implants. “It’s two and a half thousand pounds to get one implant in England with my dentist,” she said. “And, you know, it’s gonna cost me almost the same amount to have all my teeth done [abroad].”

Fisher-Jaine said follow-up care is important to her.

“Some of [the companies] have follow-ups in England, which is great for the first two years, and then you can always fly back over there,” she said.

Zahid Hamid, founder of the medical tourism company Right Choice Home and Away, said some of the criticism of the sector is fair.

“What we will not do is stop people from going abroad, what we can do is help them make better decisions,” he said, stressing information on what prospective patients should look out for must be better showcased.

İlayda Seçer, vice general manager of the expo, said it is an opportunity for prospective patients to research their options, with all of the exhibitors authorised by the Turkish Ministry of Health.

Dr David Strain of the University of Exeter said those considering treatment abroad should not rely on what they read online.

“Always go from personal recommendations to people who’ve actually seen it. Be prepared to go have a look and turn around and come back and say: ‘No, this is not right’,” he said. “And honestly, I’d be saying have a chat with your local MP, whoever that may be, and say: ‘Why do we have to do this?’ Invest your time and energy into getting our health service back on its feet.”