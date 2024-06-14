Brittany Mahomes Shares Behind-the-Scenes of Husband Patrick’s Super Bowl Ring Ceremony — See the Jewelry!

The Chiefs received their glittering rings on June 13 after winning the 2024 Super Bowl in February

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their 2024 Super Bowl win!

On Thursday, June 13, Brittany Mahomes, 28, gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at the glitzy Super Bowl ring ceremony that was held at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City.

Brittany's husband Patrick Mahomes, also 28, had previously been named the Super Bowl 2024 MVP following the Chiefs' 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024, and his proud wife was happy to show the fun the couple had as he received his third Super Bowl ring.

In one snap shared on Brittany's Instagram Stories, Patrick could be seen on his phone while sitting across the table from her.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes posts images and video of husband Patrick's third Super Bowl ring ceremony.

The code "777" then flashed up on the screen in another clip allowing team members to open their boxes, before Patrick showed off his new Super Bowl rings, which included diamonds, rubies, and a design referencing his famous Tom & Jerry play, per Associated Press.

Tom & Jerry was the nickname given to the quarterback's 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman which led to them winning the game.

Brittany also poked fun at Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 34, in her posts, sharing a snap of a figurine resembling the sportsman. She wrote, "Is this Travis?" alongside three crying laughing emojis, while Travis could be seen sitting in the background in his red suit.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes posts images and video of husband Patrick's third Super Bowl ring ceremony.

Brittany shared another video of Patrick showing off his rings, writing, "THREEEEEEEEEE" across the clip showing the audience counting down to the big unveiling, referencing the team's third win in five years.

Patrick's proud wife also posted multiple snaps of the couple's outing on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Xthree."

The Chiefs shared a video of the glittering rings on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing: "529 diamonds. 38 rubies. One back-to-back champion." The four Lombardi Trophies the Chiefs have won are also featured on the bedazzling rings.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes posts images and video of husband Patrick's third Super Bowl ring ceremony.

Brittany and Patrick dressed to impress for their night out, with Brittany donning an off-the-shoulder fringed red gown and matching red satin clutch bag, while Patrick looked dapper in a black suit and glittering diamond necklaces.

The couple, who regularly keep their followers updated with photos featuring their two kids — Sterling Skye, 3, and 17-month-old son Patrick “Bronze" Mahomes III — have been spending some quality family time together since the Chiefs' big win earlier this year.

The high school sweethearts tied the knot in 2022 after first starting dating in 2012.

