Brittany Mahomes Wears $6,000+ Gucci Outfit for Wimbledon Date with Husband Patrick

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes attended the July 5 Wimbledon matches in sleek ensembles complete with oversize sunglasses

Karwai Tang/WireImage Patrick and Brittany Mahomes in 2024

Brittany Mahomes has mastered the Wimbledon chic aesthetic.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wore a red, white and navy blue Gucci ensemble to attend the Wimbledon Tennis Championship on Friday, July 5, with husband Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany, 28, is known for her iconic style on the football field sidelines cheering on her quarterback husband and brought her sense of style across the pond.

The mother-of-two stunned in a Gucci ensemble that was perfect for sitting courtside. She wore the Gucci Polo Top with Striped Trim ($1,980) with gold buttons shaped like the Gucci logo and the name emblazoned on the front, which also comes in a white colorway.



Karwai Tang/WireImage Brittany and Patrick Mahomes in 2024

She matched the shirt with the Gucci Pleated Skirt with Striped Trim ($1,500) in the same colorway with the name emblazoned on the skirt's hem.

For accessories, she wore a red Gucci Heart Embellished Matelassé Leather Shoulder Bag ($2,295). The chic purse also comes in black.

She completed the look with white platform Gucci Ace sneakers with crystals on the soles, which are currently unavailable to shop online. Similar platform Ace sneakers retail for just under $1,000. The entire look costs easily over $6,000.

Patrick, 28, meanwhile, opted for a gray and white double-breasted pinstripe suit with crisp white sneakers to match. The couple donned stylish shades for watching tennis.



Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany and Patrick Mahomes in 2024

This is the latest stop on the Mahomes family's European vacation. Brittany and Patrick, along with their 3-year-old daughter Sterling and 19-month-old son Bronze, went to Portugal, Italy and Switzerland.

They also spent time lounging oceanside in Marbella, Spain, before heading to London.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Still from Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story

Patrick and Brittany celebrated July 4 attending Morgan Wallen's concert at BST Hyde Park in London, wearing coordinated red outfits.

Time will tell where the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his family will go on vacation next ahead of the 2024-2025 NFL season.

Read the original article on People.