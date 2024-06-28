Bronny James: LA Lakers hoping for 'magical' NBA history after drafting LeBron James' son

LeBron James and son Bronny James could make history as the first-ever father-son duo to feature together as part of the same team in the NBA.

The pair may compete as team-mates at Crypto.com Arena from next season after Bronny was drafted by dad LeBron’s Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

The Lakers ended up taking Bronny with the 55th pick overall on the second night of the draft, with the 19-year-old having declared his eligibility back in May after one season of college basketball with the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans.

Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest last summer during a workout at USC due to a congenital heart defect, but recovered and was given the all-clear to resume his basketball career, making his delayed USC debut five months later in December.

History-makers: Bronny James has joined dad LeBron as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers (Getty Images)

He played 25 games in total as a college freshman including six starts, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists after an impressive high-school career at Sierra Canyon in LA.

Now he will hope to make an impact on the Lakers alongside LeBron, one of the greatest and most enduring talents in NBA history and all-time scoring leader who turns 40 in December as he prepares for his 22nd season in the league as its oldest active player.

He does have the option to opt out of his current Lakers contract this summer, but at this stage it is expected that he will agree fresh terms to remain with the team.

"In the history of the NBA, there's never been a father and a son that have shared an NBA basketball court and that feels like something that could be magical," said Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

"We know, and have to respect of course, that LeBron has a decision on his opt-out... but if it worked out that he was on our team next season, NBA history could be made. And NBA history should be made in a Lakers uniform."

Bronny is the oldest of three children that LeBron shares with wife Savannah James, along with younger brother Bryce Maximus, 17, and daughter Zhuri Nova.