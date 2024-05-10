Bronze Age Crime Wave! ‘Irreplaceable’ Ancient Gold Jewellery Stolen From Cambridgeshire Museum. Cambridgeshire Police are hunting for two thieves who broke into Ely Museum and stole two unique items of gold Bronze Age jewellery in the early hours of 7 May 2024. The East Cambridgeshire gold torc and a gold bracelet, both dating from the Bronze Age, were taken. Explaining their importance, Elie Hughes, curator at Ely Museum, said: “We are devastated by the loss to the museum and to the local heritage of the region. “It is a huge blow after the incredible support from the community in acquiring the torc in 2017. As a culturally significant object, it cannot be replaced.” Found in East Cambridgeshire by a metal detectorist, the torc is regarded as the best to be found in England in more than a century. It is much larger than usual examples and is made of 730g of almost pure gold. Like the torc, the gold bracelet is also in pristine condition despite being about 3000 years old. It was found in 2011 in East Cambridgeshire by a metal detectorist Police have released security footage of the theft in the hope the perpetrators can be caught Anyone who has any information is urged to contact Cambridgeshire Police