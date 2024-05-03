Brooke Shields Admits Her Adult Daughters Still 'Sleep in the Bed with Me' When Her Husband's Out of Town

The actress is mom to daughters Rowan, 20, and Grier, 18, whom she shares with husband Chris Henchy

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images From Left: Brooke Shields and daughter Grier

Brooke Shields isn't ready for her daughters to move out for good.

On Thursday, May 2, the actress, 58, appeared on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, and opened up about her close bond with daughters Rowan, 20, and Grier, 18, whom she shares with husband Chris Henchy.

Speaking about how her girls are both going to be in college in the fall, Shields said she doesn't think they'll be out of her house forever. "Yeah, I've been avoiding thinking of it because people will say to me, 'Oh, you're gonna be so relieved,' and I just don't see it happening," she shared.

Shields added, "I don't see it happening. I was like, 'Well, they're still gonna come back,' and by the way, the cost of just living in this city is so prohibitive anyways that it may work in my favor."



Although Shields is excited about the prospect of her daughters being back under her roof, the star admitted that she might not be offering her space out for free. "Maybe I'll start charging them rent though. That might be a good idea," the mom of two said.

Until then, Shields is happy to spend time with her kids, especially when her husband is away on business. "My younger daughter just turned 18. You know, the minute my husband is on any type of work trip or gone or something, you know, they still sleep in the bed with me," she said. "We still watch rom-coms. They're my babies and they will never not be."

Last month, the actress shared a series of photos in honor of Grier's 18th birthday. Shields first shared a throwback photo of the duo when Grier was just a toddler. She also included a few more recent photos of Grier, interspersed with childhood pictures of the newly minted 18-year-old on her past birthdays.

"My baby girl is 18 💛 I love being your mom and seeing the wonderful woman you’re growing into.. Happy golden birthday, Grier! I love you! ✨🎉," Shields wrote in her caption.

