Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Story Behind Meaningful Tattoo Her Daughter Grier, 18, 'Asked Me to Get'

The actress' new ink is a sweet nod to her bond with her younger daughter

Nancy Rivera / SplashNews; Frazer Harrison/WireImage Brooke Shields and daughter Grier

Brooke Shields is debuting some new ink — and it has a sweet nod to her daughter.

While appearing on The View on Friday, May 3, the Mother of the Bride actress, 58, showed off her new tattoo, which she got done with her younger daughter Grier, 18. Speaking about how she is set to become an empty nester this fall when Grier goes off to college, Shields says that her daughter asked her to get matching tattoos before she left.

“My 18-year-old asked me to get this tattoo — you have to see this — on her 18th birthday," the mom of two explains as she shows the audience the ink on her lower arm. "It’s two pairs of shoes, one is my leg and one is her baby leg as, in the foot, I don’t know if you can see it.”

“She asked me and it’s her baby foot. She used to put her feet in my heels, and nude, which I often do. Kidding," Shields jokes.

"But when she was a baby, she’d be in diapers and she’d be in her little body, out of the bath body, and she’d say, ‘Shoes. Shoes. Shoes.’ And she’d put her feet in my shoes, which were like this high. Her little foot would be in the toe box."

Shields shares her daughters Grier and Rowan, 20, with her longtime husband Chris Henchy.

Speaking to PEOPLE in this week's issue, the actress opened up about how she's becoming an empty nester for the first time.

"Not ready," Shields responded when asked how she's feeling about her daughters leaving the nest. "I thought I would be relieved, but I don't know."

"I'll see if when I get there, but I think I'm going to be even...the thought of no longer living 24/7 in the house with these people that I've raised, it's just very foreign. It's like going to a totally foreign territory."

The proud mom added that she told her younger daughter to give her a "grace period" as she adjusts to her daughter's new self outside the nest.

"Because I said to my daughter, I'm like, I have to get introduced to you. Because I only know you as doing what I say you should do. And you're not a baby anymore. And I need a little bit of time to re-acclimate to you as the young woman," said Shields.

