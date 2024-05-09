Brother of Fla. Woman Missing in Spain Says Family Members ‘Still Have Hope’: ‘We Miss Her’

Ana Maria Knezevich's husband David was arrested this week after she went missing in Madrid on Feb. 2

National Center for the Missing in Spain Ana Maria Knezevich.

The family of missing South Florida woman Ana Maria Knezevich is hoping for her safe return.

On Wednesday, May 8, a news conference was held in Fort Lauderdale, where 40-year-old Ana's brother, Felipe Henao, urged anyone with information to come forward.

“If anybody out there has any information about her whereabouts, we still have hope that we can find where my sister is,” Henao said, per WSVN. “If she’s out there, somewhere, I just want to tell her we all love her, we miss her, we support her, we’re her voice.”

Ana — who had traveled from South Florida to Spain in December following her "nasty divorce" from her husband of 13 years, David Knezevich, 36, per the Associated Press — went missing in Madrid on Feb. 2.

Earlier this week, it was reported that her husband David had been arrested by U.S. federal agents three months after her disappearance. He was charged with kidnapping, according to the criminal complaint viewed by PEOPLE.

🚩Detenido en el Aeropuerto Internacional de #Miami (EEUU) el marido de Ana María Henao por su presunta relación con la desaparición de su mujer, en el marco de una investigación llevada a cabo por la @policia



Han colaborado la Agregaduría de Interior de #Belgrado,@FBI de… pic.twitter.com/AfoLTSDwBW — Policía Nacional (@policia) May 6, 2024

While speaking at the news conference, Henao thanked his sister's friends for everything they've done so far, and said, "As you can see, my sister is very loved. She has many friends and I didn’t expect to see a room so full, and this is because of all the love my sister spreads,” WSVN reported.

“I’m who I am in this country because of her. I came here, she fed me, she gave me a roof, she gave me a job, she guided me and I am truly grateful for her. That’s why I fight for her,” Henao, who was joined at the conference by their mother and other loved ones, continued, per the outlet.

“We trust the American authorities, the justice system, we trust that they’re going to make justice for my sister. That’s what we all want,” Henao said. “I really want to thank the FBI. They answered all my calls. Every day I talk to them since I’ve learned about this. I just hope she is out there and we can find her soon.”

"It's been [a] very devastating time for us, we're still in shock," Henao said, according to WPLG.

"The last time I spoke to her on the phone was on January 24," Henao added, per WTVJ. "She was happy and optimistic about the future."

Per WSVN, Ana's friend, Sanna Rameau, also claimed to have received "bizarre messages" from her phone after Ana went missing, that she doesn't believe were sent by her.

On May 6, Policía Nacional, the Spanish international police, confirmed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that David had been detained at Miami International Airport "for his alleged relationship with the disappearance of his wife."

David Knezevich

A complaint seen by PEOPLE stated that Ana was last seen by security cameras as she was entering her apartment building "on or about February 2" in Madrid around 2:30 p.m local time.

"That same day at approximately 9:27 p.m., the building's surveillance camera captured a male wearing a helmet entering the building at the same time some individuals were exiting. Once inside the building, the male is captured descending the stairs while holding a can of spray paint, which he uses to disable a surveillance camera by painting the lens," it continued.

The man was then reportedly seen "fastening a piece of duct tape to the lock of the building entrance to prevent the lock from engaging to allow subsequent entry." The complaint stated that the man had "physical characteristics that resemble those of Knezevich."

