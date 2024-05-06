Bryan Abasolo Seeking Spousal Support from Rachel Lindsay amid Divorce So He Can Move Out of Shared Home

Abasolo filed for divorce from the former 'Bachelorette' star in January 2024, saying at the time that they decided to "part ways and start anew"

Bryan Abasolo is asking for financial support from Rachel Lindsay amid their divorce.

According to court documents filed on May 1 in Los Angeles Court's Central District, Abasolo, 44, is seeking emergency spousal support and requesting that Lindsay, 39, pay at least $75,000 for his legal fees.



Per the documents, which PEOPLE obtained, Abasolo said that Lindsay is using their joint funds to pay her legal and other fees associated with the divorce while refusing to allow him to do the same. The chiropractor also alleges that Lindsay is using joint funds to pay personal expenses unrelated to the divorce.

"Rachel and I are cohabiting in our Family Residence, but neither of us wants to continue to live together. Our current living situation is very awkward and strained," Abasolo said in the documents. "I want to move out of our Family Residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time."

The former TV personality alleges in the documents that Lindsay purchased security cameras for the home, and he doesn't have access to them, but the author and podcaster "can monitor my comings and goings."



Abasolo went on to state that ownership of their shared residence is one of the "main contested issues" in their split because Lindsay is claiming it as her "sole property," while Abasolo believes that most of the payment for the home came from their shared funds.

Abasolo also claims in the filing that he cannot afford to pay for the legal support he needs to contest ownership of their home without access to their joint accounts or financial support from Lindsay.

Abasolo was a Miami-based chiropractor before he met Lindsay, a Texas-based attorney, on season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017.

They got engaged in the show's finale and married in Mexico in August 2019. Abasolo filed for divorce in January 2024.

"After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps."

Lindsay spoke about the divorce for the first time in an episode of her podcast, Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay, days after Abasolo's post.

“Obviously it’s a difficult time — if you’ve read the headlines — and you’re probably wondering why I would even work. But to be honest with you, I need to distract myself from myself, and the best way to do that is to do something that I love, and I love Higher Learning," she said in part.

Lindsay declined to go into more detail. "I will eventually, but now is not the time. [I’m] just trying to take it day by day,' she said.

Read the original article on People.