BST Hyde Park 2024: Tickets, line-ups and all you need to know as Stevie Nicks and Kings of Leon confirmed

One of London’s biggest concert series is making its return.

London summers are always packed full of international music talent, but one concert series that always seems to draw in some of the very biggest names is BST Hyde Park.

Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Blackpink, Adele, Tom Jones and Celine Dion are just a few of the heavy-hitters to have come to the capital for BST since it launched in 2013, and now the first names for this summer have been announced.

If you’ve already got tickets and are counting down the days, or you’re still in the market for some, here’s what you need to know.

When is BST Hyde Park?

The park takeover is usually spread across multiple weekends in summer. Last year’s BST Hyde Park ran from June 24 to July 10.

So far, five shows from this year’s series have been announced. They will take place on Sunday 30 June, Friday 5 July, Saturday 6 July, Friday 12 June, Saturday 13 July, and Sunday 14 July, with further shows still to be confirmed. Gates will open at approximately 2pm on each of the days, with last entry at 8.30pm. The shows will finish by 10.30pm.

Where in Hyde Park will the concerts take place?

The gigs will be on the Parade Ground on the eastern side of Hyde Park - find it on the Royal Parks map.

There are a number of Underground stations all within walking distance — Marble Arch, Hyde Park Corner, Bond Street, Knightsbridge, Green Park (step-free access) and Lancaster Gate — and numerous bus routes. Check the TfL website on the day to make sure they’re all in operation.

Who’s on the line-up?

This year’s line-up isn’t fully confirmed yet, but based on previous bills, it’s fair to expect some huge names, and potentially some days that are structured like mini festivals, with bands playing during the day in the lead up to the headline slot in the evening.

The first announced show so far, on Sunday Jun 30 sees Kings of Leon on the same bill as The Vaccines and Paolo Nutini.

BST Hyde Park have already bagged an exclusive, with Robbie Williams playing his only UK festival here. Given that last year’s The XXV Tour looked back over his 25 years as a solo artist since leaving Take That, it seems likely that his Hyde Park stop could also focus on the greatest hits, think: Feel, Angels, Let Me Entertain You, and She’s The One.

Opera heavyweight Andrea Bocelli was the second confirmed act. The Italian tenor is celebrating 30 years in the game this year. Another UK exclusive, the show also will make Bocelli the first ever classical artist to headline the festival.

K-Pop boy band Stray Kids have also been confirmed as headliners. "This is our first time performing at a UK festival and it is such an honour to play in Hyde Park where so many legends have played before us. Come dance with us," said the eight-piece group.

Country-pop icon Shania Twain – best known for hits That Don’t Impress Me Much, Man! I Feel Like A Woman, and Any Man Of Mine – is also set to play Hyde Park, with Irish group The Corrs confirmed as the firsr special guests. “London - I’m coming back for you baby!!” she wrote in a social media post confirming the news. Time to do-si-do!

Fleetwood Mac legend and singer-songwriter icon Stevie Nicks will also headline her own show on July 12. “Anything that draws me back to London - and therefore to England - fills my heart with joy. And to be able to visit and make music… is always a dream come true…” she said as the gig was announced.

Aussie pop legend Kylie Minogue will headline on July 13. It’s her second time here; she originally played the festival 9 years ago. “My last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015 and it was a truly unforgettable experience,” she said. “So excited to see you all again!

We're thrilled to announce that music legend @StevieNicks is headlining American Express presents BST Hyde Park on Friday 12 July 2024, with a full lineup to be announced 🌙



🎟 BST Hyde Park presale goes live at 10am GMT Monday 4 March. Get access to the Stevie Nicks presale… pic.twitter.com/DfO9B68hSn — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) February 29, 2024

Here’s the full rundown so far:

Sunday June 30

– Kings of Leon

– Paolo Nutini

– The Vaccines

...with more acts TBA

Friday July 5

– Andrea Bocelli

...with special guests and a “full supporting line-up” to be announced

Saturday July 6

– Robbie Williams

...with special guests and a “full supporting line-up” to be announced

Sunday July 7

– Shania Twain

– The Corrs

... “full line-up to be announced”

Friday July 12

– Stevie Nicks

... “full line-up to be announced”

Saturday July 13

– Kylie Minogue

... “full line-up to be announced”

Sunday July 14

– Stray Kids

...with "supporting line-up to be announced"

Are there any tickets left?

Yes, but you’ll need to act fast. General admission tickets for Robbie Williams are already sold out, though there are a handful of other ticket types (including early entry, golden circle tickets, and various VIP areas) still remaining.

There are still some general admission tickets remaining for Andrea Bocelli, as well as early entry, and tickets to watch the show from the site’s various VIP viewing areas.

Tickets for Stray Kids are on sale now, and available here - there are still general admission tickets available.

Shania Twain tickets are also on sale with some tickets still up for grabs.

Tickets for Kylie Minogue are also on sale now, as well as Kings of Leon tickets.

BST Hyde Park presale for the Stevie Nicks date goes live at 10am GMT Monday 4 March. Tickets then go on general sale at 10am GMT Wednesday 6 March.

As time goes on, it’s likely that many of BST Hyde Park’s gigs will sell out – particularly for the biggest names. Handily, there are some nifty corporate wheezes available to help secure a spot. American Express customers can access early priority booking for upcoming, unannounced shows if they're on the ball. Hotel group Accor has a membership scheme, Accor Live Limitless, which has a guaranteed allocation of BST tickets available to all members, even for sold out shows, and if you stay in their hotels, you earn points you can use to pay. Join the membership scheme here.

Organisers have confirmed that any tickets bought from third-party resale sites won’t be valid for entry.

Head to BST Hyde Park’s official website to snap up tickets and find more info.