Buck: Boebert makes Santos ‘look like a saint’

Former Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) apparently had some choice words for fellow Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert at a recent Rotary Club meeting, according to a new report by Politico.

“I’ve been asked about her moving across the mountains to run in the 4th Congressional District, and I have not said anything,” Buck said in audio played on radio show “The Dan Caplis Show.” “I’ve been asked dozens of times. I have not said a single word about that.”

Buck was at a local Rotary Club meeting when making the comments, according to Politico, which first reported the audio’s existence. He noted several incidents involving Boebert including one in which she was escorted out of a Denver theater during a performance of a musical for allegedly “causing a disturbance.”

“She makes [former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) look like a saint,” Buck quipped in the audio, referring to the disgraced ex-congressman who was expelled from the House late last year.

Boebert was then asked to respond to the audio in an interview on the radio show, to which she said that Buck is “so irrelevant and such an embarrassment to Colorado.”

“The voters here…so frustrated with him,” Boebert said. “And, you know, I really don’t care what he’s asked about me.”

Buck announced earlier this month that he would be retiring from Congress at the end of last week instead of at the end of his term, throwing a wrench into Boebert’s plans to capture his former seat. A special election in June will occur to fill Buck’s seat, but Boebert has said she will not resign from her current position as the representative for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to run in that election.

“Ken Buck’s announcement yesterday was a gift to the Uniparty. The establishment concocted a swampy backroom deal to try to rig an election I’m winning by 25 points,” Boebert said of his decision to retire early.

The Hill has reached out to Buck for comment.

