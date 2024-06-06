Buddy Valastro Celebrates Son Marco's Prom with Balloons and Sweet Treats from His Bakery

The 'Cake Boss' star's wife Lisa several snaps of their 17-year-old son's milestone occasion on Instagram

Lisa Valastro/Instagram Buddy Valastro, Marco Valastro and Lisa Valastro ahead of Marco's prom

Buddy Valastro is a proud father!

On Wednesday, June 5, the Cake Boss star’s wife Lisa Valastro shared several snaps of their 17-year-old son Marco’s prom day.

“PROM!!! #2024,” Lisa, 45, captioned a carousel of photos of the milestone as Marco posed in a black tuxedo and matching bow tie.

Standing in front of a backdrop of white balloons that spelt out “Prom,” Buddy, 47, flashed a beaming smile as he placed an arm around his son, while Lisa also proudly stood beside Marco in a white dress.

The baker’s son was also joined by his brothers Buddy Jr., 19, and Carlo, 12, in the second snap, while the post further featured large group photos of Marco’s peers dressed up for the occasion.

Lisa Valastro/Instagram Marco Valastro with his mother Lisa Valastro on his prom day

There were of course some baked goods on offer too, with Lisa sharing a clip of a treat table in the backyard on her Instagram Stories that had cakes, cookies, cake pops and chocolate-covered strawberries from her husband's Carlo's Bakery.

“Getting ready!!! @THEBALLOONBOSS,” Lisa also added on her Instagram Stories as she shared a snap of the giant “Prom” balloons, along with another photo posing with her son and husband, which Buddy resposted on his Instagram Stories.

Lisa Valastro/Instagram Cakes, cookies and cake pops from Buddy Valastro's Carlo's Bakery

In addition to Marco, Buddy Jr.and Carlo, Buddy and Lisa also share daughter Sofia, 21.

Last week, the family dressed up for another special occasion thanks to Buddy’s niece tying the knot.

“Congratulating to my niece @bart_faugno @jsav317 on their wedding day! 🎉 Wishing you a lifetime of love, joy, and unforgettable moments! So proud and happy for you both Mr. & Mrs. Savas ❤️ #WeddingDay #ValastroLove #CakeBossCelebrates,” the baker’s caption read as his family posed in their glamorous attire.

Buddy also shared a carousel post that featured many family photos with the bride and groom.

“Congratulations again to my niece on her beautiful wedding!,” he wrote.



Read the original article on People.