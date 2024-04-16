Build-A-Bear doesn't have Baphomet parties, stuffed toys. This claim is satire | Fact check

The claim: Build-A-Bear is offering ‘Baphomet birthday parties,’ selling Baphomet bears

An April 9 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) includes an image of stuffed teddy bears with horns, pentagrams and other satanic imagery. It claims a popular children’s store is providing experiences with a matching theme.

“Build a Bear is Now Offering ‘Baphomet Birthday Parties,’” reads the text in the image. “Baphomet is Another Name for Lucifer.”

“How far they have fallen,” reads one of the post’s comments.

Reads another: "It's a national sickness."

It received more than 150 shares in four days.

A March 27 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) also includes bears with satanic imagery propped up in various Build-A-Bear settings and was shared more than 17,000 times. An April 6 TikTok video referencing the post and claiming the company had "turned into complete and utter darkness" was shared more than 20,000 times.

Our rating: Satire

Build-A-Bear said it does not offer any such products or services. The claim of Baphomet birthday parties comes from a known satirical website that says its content is fictional – though many social media users like the TikTok poster missed the memo.

Page that posted birthday claim says 'nothing on this page is real'

No Baphomet birthday parties or stuffed animals are mentioned on the Build-A-Bear website, and a company spokesperson told USA TODAY claims otherwise are false.

“Build-A-Bear currently does not, has not, nor has any plans to offer the products or services in question,” said spokesperson Katie Gonzales.

The claim of Baphomet birthday parties originated from the satirical network America’s Last Line of Defense. Its Facebook page states, “Nothing on this page is real” and its website states all images, such as the one included in its Facebook post, “should be considered altered and satirical.”

The Pumpkin Empress, the Facebook account that shared a similar claim that Build-A-Bear was selling Baphomet teddy bears, noting in the caption, "#relaxitssatire."

USA TODAY has debunked an array of claims surrounding companies’ supposed satanic merchandise, including an image purporting to show a satanic-themed McDonald’s Happy Meal, that Target was selling satanic-themed apparel and that images show satanic statues sold at Hobby Lobby.

"Lots of people don't bother to check if what they're reading is true or not," America's Last Line of Defense said in a Facebook message to USA TODAY. "Lots of people do. We're pleased to cater to both."

Check Your Fact also debunked the claim.

