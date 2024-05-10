Burberry Taps South Korean Actor Son Suk-ku as Brand Ambassador

South Korean actor Son Suk-ku has been named the latest brand ambassador for British luxury brand Burberry.

Son, who most recently played a detective in the 2024 Netflix drama “A Killer Paradox,” said he has “long admired Burberry, so it’s a big honor to become Burberry’s ambassador. I look forward to my future journey with Burberry.”

The actor has played various roles across a range of genres over the past decade. Global audiences might have seen him in the second season of the cult Netflix science fiction drama “Sense8,” where he played a detective alongside South Korean actress Doona Bae.

In 2021, he starred in the popular Netflix military action series “Deserter Pursuit.”

The following year, he won Best New Actor for his portrayal of the antagonist in the crime action film “The Roundup” — the highest-grossing film of 2022 in South Korea — at the Korean Association of Film Critic Awards. He also gained mainstream praise for his performance in the drama series “My Liberation Notes.”

Burberry said Son embodies the spirit of the brand and is a welcome addition to the brand’s community, which also includes Chinese actress Tang Wei, Chinese actor Chen Kun, Thai star Bright, soccer player Son Heung-Min and South Korean actress Jun Ji-Hyun.

According to local media, Son initially wanted to become a documentary director, and he studied film and art at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Upon returning to South Korea, he became the chief executive officer at GOMT, a machine tool manufacturing company. He later stepped aside from management to focus on his acting career.

