Bus driver arrested after woman hurt in Kingston ‘hit-run’ smash

Knife crime offences recorded by the Metropolitan Police rose 20% in 2023 compared with 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

A bus driver has been arrested after a young woman was injured in an alleged hit-and-run crash.

Police were called to Eden Street, Kingston shortly before 9am on Monday.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene in south west London.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

She remains there in a condition not thought to be life threatening.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said a bus had been “in collision with a pedestrian”.

He added: “Her next of kin have been informed.

“The driver was arrested for causing injury by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

“They have been bailed pending further enquiries.”

The force’s serious collision investigation unit asked anyone with CCTV, dash cam footage or who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Contact the Met Police via 020 8543 5157 or 101, quoting CAD 1733/20MAY2024.