A bus plunges into a ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing at least 20 passengers

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A speeding passenger bus crashed off a mountainous highway and fell into a ravine in southwest Pakistan early Wednesday, killing at least 20 passengers, police and government officials said.

Local police officer Asghar Ali said the accident happened in Washuk town as the bus was traveling from Turbat, the second largest city in Baluchistan province, to Quetta, the province's capital.

Local media pictures showed the wreckage at the bottom of a rocky ravine.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed sorrow over the accident.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan where traffic rules and safety standards are sparsely followed, even on battered roads in particularly rugged areas.

At least 20 people were killed and another 30 were injured earlier this month in a similar incident.

The Associated Press

