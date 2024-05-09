Businesses told to evacuate due to large fire

Businesses near a large fire in Staffordshire have been urged to evacuate as dozens of firefighters tackle the blaze.

Ten fire engines were sent to a "very large scale" blaze close to the Orbital Retail Park in Cannock, Staffordshire, the fire service said.

The blaze sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky which was visible for nearly 20 miles around including on the M6 Toll and Tamworth, according to people posting on social media.

Residents were urged to close their windows and doors and all businesses nearby were asked to evacuate by the service.

One resident, Oscar, described seeing "too much black smoke" and police closing the road when he arrived at his office nearby at 08:00 BST.

"We're waiting to see if we're allowed to go in or I might just go home," he said.

Another resident told BBC Radio WM she knew about the blaze at 06:30 BST.

"It's a bit chaotic," she said. "There are huge plumes of very dark grey smoke billowing."

"All I know is it was evacuated and there's no one inside, no one's been hurt. That's the only thing we care about at the moment."

Some road closures were in place, a spokesperson for the fire service said.

One nearby resident posted on social media and said they had heard "loads of explosions" from the blaze as well as the noise of the fire engines.

Another user on X wrote that he had heard a "series of explosions" before the fire.

A huge plume of smoke was sent into the sky by the fire [BBC]

The fire was not affecting railway services and trains were still running through the area, West Midlands Railway said.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for a response.

