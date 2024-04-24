“Buying Beverly Hills” Star Farrah Aldjufrie’s West Hollywood Home Robbed: Report

Aldjufrie is the daughter of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s step-daughter

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Farrah Aldjufrie in Santa Monica, California on June 5, 2022

The home of Farrah Aldjufrie, Kyle Richards' eldest daughter, was broken into on Tuesday, April 23.

TMZ reports the Buying Beverly Hills star's West Hollywood home was robbed sometime during the day. The West Hollywood Sheriff's Department confirmed to PEOPLE a break-in at the location but did not release Aldjudrie's (who also goes by Farrah Brittany) name.

Following the break-in, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, arrived at Aldjufrie's home to help file the police report.

The West Hollywood Sheriff's Department confirms with PEOPLE that authorities are on site investigating the scene.

Related: Kyle Richards' 4 Daughters: All About Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank Kyle Richards and Farrah Aldjufrie on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California

Aldjufrie, 35, is the daughter of Richards and ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie. The former couple were married from 1988 to 1992.

Farrah is a real estate agent at her stepfather Mauricio Umansky's real estate company, The Agency. Umansky company is featured on Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills, and Umansky, 53, and Farrah alongside her younger sisters Alexia, 27, and Sophia, 24.

"I always have been interested in real estate since I was a little kid. I'd drive around to open houses with my mom and Mauricio when I was 6, 7, 8 years old, I'd love to see all the houses," Farrah told The Daily Dish in 2016. "I know L.A. geographically really, really well having grown up here. I was an only child for the first eight years, so I spent a lot of time with them and was very interested in everything Mauricio was doing."

Related: Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Brittany Confirms Split from Fiancé Alex Manos: 'It Was Really Hard'

Netflix Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky, Sophia Umansky in season two premiere of "Buying Beverly Hills"

In the latest season of Buying Beverly Hills, audiences watched Farrah navigate her personal and professional life after splitting from fiancé businessman Alex Manos.

"It was really hard," she told Entertainment Tonight in March 2024. "The whole season, I was dealing with a lot — trying to focus on my career, having so much going on in the family [and] in my own personal relationship."



Richards herself was previously a robbery target. Her Encino home was burglarized in late 2017, with over $1 million in jewels and designer purses stolen. Her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Dorit Kemsley was also the victim of a home invasion robbery. Her Encino home was broken into back in 2022.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.