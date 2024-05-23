Céline Dion Gives 'Raw' Look at Her 'Life-Altering' Illness in “I Am” Documentary Trailer: 'I'm Ready Now'

Amazon Prime Video's "I Am: Céline Dion" documentary dives into the power-ballad singer's struggles with her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming intimate documentary I Am: Céline Dion

The film, directed by Oscar nominee Irene Taylor, gives an inside look at the iconic singer's struggles with her stiff person syndrome diagnosis

Dion revealed her diagnosis of the neurological disorder in late 2022, which forced her to pause all touring

Céline Dion is finally ready to peel back the curtains on her health struggles in her intimate new documentary coming to Amazon Prime Video.

I Am: Céline Dion, which was announced in January, follows the legendary singer as she navigates her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome (SPS), the “life-altering” neurological disorder that forced her to suspend touring and focus on her health in late 2022.

Prime Video unleashed the film’s eye-opening trailer on Thursday, May 23, showing archival and behind-the-scenes footage of Dion in her prime as a world-famous superstar, along with new interviews in which the five-time Grammy-winning icon grapples with her rare disorder.

Amazon MGM Studios Celine Dion in Amazon Prime Video's 'I Am: Celine Dion' documentary

According to Prime Video, Dion’s documentary aims to give viewers a “raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness.”

“Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit,” a press release adds.

“I wasn’t ready to say anything before,” Dion candidly shares of her diagnosis in the emotional trailer, “but I’m ready now.”

In December 2022, the Falling Into You artist revealed that she had been diagnosed with her incurable neurological disease in a tearful video shared on her Instagram account.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," she captioned a since-deleted post before disclosing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis, which causes her to suffer from debilitating muscle spasms.

"Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," Dion continued. "Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

Amazon MGM Studios Celine Dion in Amazon Prime Video's 'I Am: Celine Dion' documentary

In her Prime Video documentary, directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, the “Power of Love” singer declares, “My voice is the conductor of my life,” although, recently, “it’s been a struggle” to do what she loves most.

“I miss it so much,” Dion adds in the trailer. “The people, I miss them. If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl.”

Whatever it takes for the vocalist to take control of her health, she proclaims, “I won’t stop.”

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Celine Dion speaks onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Though the “My Heart Will Go On” singer is still holding off on performing live, she hasn’t let her illness stop her from making recent appearances. In February, she stepped out at the 2024 Grammy Awards — which was, at the time, her first time out in public in three months — to present the award for album of the year — the same honor she first won 27 years ago.

"Thank you all, I love you right back,” Dion said to the crowd’s standing ovation. “When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart.”

After her surprise pop-up, a source told PEOPLE the Let’s Talk About Love legend was feeling on top of the world following her emotional return.

"It was an amazing night for her,” the insider said of Dion. “She's doing well, and the hope is that she can continue to do more and ease back in.”

Speaking to Vogue France this year, Dion opened up about her stiff person syndrome before delving into when she may get back to performing. "I can't answer that… Because for four years I've been saying to myself that I'm not going back, that I'm ready, that I'm not ready," the “All By Myself” singer shared. "As things stand, I can't stand here and say to you: 'Yes, in four months.' I don't know... My body will tell me. On the other hand, I don't just want to wait."

I Am: Céline Dion premieres on Prime Video on June 25.



