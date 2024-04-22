Céline Dion Says the Love of Her Kids Is a 'Gift' amid Her Struggle with Stiff-Person Syndrome

The singer is mom to sons René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Celine Dion

Céline Dion is leaning on the support of her kids amid her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.

In a new interview with Vogue France, the singer, 56, was asked what helps her most as she deals with the syndrome. "Above all, the love of my family and my children, and the love of the fans too, and the support of my team," Dion shared.

"People who suffer from SPS may not be lucky enough or have the means to have good doctors and good treatments. I have the means, this is a gift."

Dion is mom to kids sons René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, who she shares with her late husband, René Angélil.

In May 2023, a source told PEOPLE that Dion's sons served as "her light" when she had to cancel all of her tour dates through April 2024 due to her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.

"Her main focuses are always her sons and performing. She is the most selfless and considerate person," a source told PEOPLE. "Céline just loves her boys so much. They are amazing. They give her all the support and love that she needs."

Celine Dion Instagram Celine Dion and her sons

Almost a year later, the singer posed with all three of her sons in a photo she shared on Instagram in honor of International Stiff-Person Syndrome Awareness Day on March 15, 2024.

In a caption she wrote in both English and French, sharing, "Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!"

