Caitlin Clark Cheers on Boyfriend Connor McCaffery’s Pacers During NBA Playoffs

Both Clark and McCaffery have found a home in Indiana!

Pepper Robinson/NBAE/getty Caitlin Clark, April 2024

Caitlin Clark is enjoying the game of basketball from the sidelines!

On Friday, April 26, the 22-year-old was all smiles as she rooted for the Indiana Pacers as her boyfriend Connor McCaffery is a team assistant. Clark has her own game scheduled for May 14, when she will suit up for the very first time as a member of the Indiana Fever.

Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty I Caitlin Clark, Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2024

For now, the newly drafted WNBA player was seen tossing T-shirts to the crowd during halftime between the Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks during game three of the NBA playoffs.

Clark also spent time in one of the suites, where she continued to cheer on the team and was particularly excited about points made by Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

“Bangg,” she wrote on an Instagram Stories video of fans going wild at Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse after the shot was made.

Caitlin Clark/instagram Caitlin Clark cheers on the Pacers

Clark and McCaffery, 25, who celebrated their one-year anniversary this week, are now starting a new chapter of their lives together as he continues his role with the Indiana Pacers and she begins with the Indiana Fever.

Her beau is also a former athlete, having played both baseball and basketball at the University of Iowa, the same college as the all-time NCAA Division I scoring leader.

The pair both celebrated the milestone in their relationship by sharing sweet social media posts dedicated to one another on Wednesday, April 24.

Caitlin Clark/instagram Caitlin Clark and boyfriend Connor McCaffery

“One year of the best mems w my fav person 🖤 you make everyday better and I can’t wait for many more adventures together… love you 🤞🏻😇,” Clark captioned her Instagram post.

She shared a black-and-white picture of the two of them sitting side by side as they smiled on a sofa.

McCaffery shared a black-and-white image of the couple as well, instead opting for a less posed, candid shot of them laughing together.

“One year w the best 🫶🏼 doing life w u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me.. can’t wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person 🤞🏼 love you ❤️,” he captioned his carousel.

His second slide was a video of Clark in uniform on the basketball court.

McCaffery was also there by her side to support her at the 2024 WNBA Draft earlier this month when she was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Fever.

Clark’s parents Brent and Anne Nizzi-Clark and her brothers Colin and Blake were in attendance as well.

