Caitlin Clark Marks 1-Year Anniversary with Boyfriend Connor McCaffery: ‘You Make Every Day Better’

"I can’t wait for many more adventures together… love you," Clark wrote to McCaffrey

Caitlin Clark/instagram Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery

Caitlin Clark and her boyfriend Connor McCaffery are celebrating their one-year anniversary!

They both shared social media tributes to mark the special occasion on Wednesday, April 24.

“One year of the best mems w my fav person 🖤 you make everyday better and I can’t wait for many more adventures together… love you 🤞🏻😇,” the newly drafted WNBA player, 22, captioned her Instagram post.

Clark’s upload featured a black-and-white photo of her and McCaffery, 25, sitting on a sofa together smiling. In the cute snap, she leaned against him as he held his arms around her.

“One year w the best 🫶🏼 doing life w u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me.. can’t wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person 🤞🏼 love you ❤️,” the former Iowa college basketball player wrote as the caption for his carousel.

Like his girlfriend’s post, McCaffrey also began with a black-and-white photo of the couple together. However, it was a candid image instead.

Clark and McCaffery laughed as they looked into each other’s eyes for the sweet photo. The second slide was a video of Clark on the basketball court.

Caitlin Clark/Instagram Caitlin Clark and her boyfriend Connor McCaffrey

Clark's beau has not shied away from showing his support for her career.

When the Iowa Hawkeyes fell to South Carolina for the NCAA Championship game in early April, McCaffery still rooted for Clark.

“My GOAT,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. Included in his post was an image of Clark leaving the court for the last time as a college athlete.

Although her team didn’t take home the title, Clark walked away with a game-high 30 points, including 18 in the first quarter. The 22-year-old shot 5-13 from the 3-point line and finished her career with 3,951 points.

Less than two weeks later, the Indiana Fever drafted Clark with the No. 1 overall pick at the 2024 WNBA draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Sarah Stier/Getty Caitlin Clark poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert

Her parents Brent and Anne Nizzi-Clark, as well as her brothers Colin and Blake, were there. McCaffery also made sure not to miss the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

The 2024 WNBA draft brought in a record 2.45 million viewers — making it the most viewed draft in the history of the women’s league — according to an ESPN press release.

Clark’s first game with the Fever is scheduled for May 14, against the Connecticut Sun.

