Cal Fire firefighter arrested, accused of exposing himself at car wash, Sacramento sheriff says

A Cal Fire firefighter accused of exposing himself at a Rancho Cordova car wash was arrested Thursday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Rancho Cordova police officers were called about 9:45 a.m. March 30 to Quick Quack Car Wash on Sunrise Boulevard for a report of a sexual assault, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release and the Rancho Cordova Police Department’s online crime map. The suspect allegedly exposed his erect penis to a woman, who drove away before reporting the incident to law enforcement.





Police officers identified Clifford Robinson Jr., 32, as a suspect in the case. He was arrested Thursday at his home, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Robinson was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of indecent exposure. He posted his $10,000 bail and was released on the day he was arrested.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said Robinson is a registered sex offender. The Megan’s Law website, which tracks sexual offenders in California, as of Friday did not appear to have Robinson listed as an offender. Court records show Robinson was convicted of three misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure in Santa Cruz County stemming from an incident in 2015.

Robinson is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, according to Sacramento Superior Court records. It was not immediately clear what charges he faces.

It also was not clear Friday whether Robinson is still employed by Cal Fire. Payroll data collected for 2022, the most recently published data by Transparent California, show he was a Fire Apparatus Engineer that year and made a total pay of $75,746. Transparent California data also show Robinson employed as a firefighter from 2018 through 2021.

Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public’s help to identify any other potential victims.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tipsters are eligible for a $1,000 reward and can remain anonymous.

Information can also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.