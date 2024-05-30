Caledon group seeks resident support for implementing stronger aggregate policies

Local Journalism Initiative
·3 min read

A group that’s been fighting for strengthened aggregate policies in Caledon is asking the public to lend their voice to the cause.

On May 23, the Forks of the Credit Preservation Group (FCPG) held a community meeting at the Alton Legion to update Caledon residents on its fight against a proposed blasting quarry and its efforts to have stronger aggregate policies implemented by the Town of Caledon.

Debra Wilson, an FCPG volunteer, said it is critically important for people to reach out to Caledon councillors and Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones so politicians know how invested the Caledon community is in the fight for stronger aggregate policies.

Wilson said the FCPG has been working with technical experts in areas like air quality, and that this is something that’s important for residents to highlight when they reach out to politicians.

She said residents deserve to be protected from harmful effects of bad air quality that could come from aggregate operations if the right policies aren’t implemented.

“We don't want the Ontario standard for air quality, because it's already out of date. What we want is the World Health Organisation (WHO) standard. It's the most current science, it's promoted worldwide, and it sets the standard for what's called PM2.5… that really tiny particulate dust that we've talked about before, that gets in your lungs and stays forever,” said Wilson.

The FCPG has also been working with experts to create policies that protect streams, wetlands, woodlands, and much more.

“We’ve been trying to be the voice for you, but we need to have a lot more voices saying to Council, ‘this is what we want’,” said Wilson. “We have the science to confirm the need for modernized policies, we have the experts to back it up.”

Wilson said the FCPG is calling people to action, asking them to phone or email Caledon Mayor Annette Groves, members of Caledon Council, and Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones.

“The more voices out there, the more we’re going to be heard… we’ve got that fire stoked and we need you out there helping us,” said Wilson.

FCPG president David Sylvester explained the Interim Control Bylaw (ICBL) that Caledon implemented, which prevents any new aggregate extraction operations in Town, will expire in five months.

The ICBL was implemented so Caledon could update its aggregate policies, which were found to be some of the weakest out of all Ontario’s top aggregate-producing municipalities. Sylvester said work updating the policies had been slow going until this past January when the Town of Caledon hired a new project manager for the file.

“In the last two months, under the leadership of this new project manager, we've had about 20 meetings together with various experts and consultants,” said Sylvester. “In the last six weeks, the public members, the six of us, (Aggregate Resources Community Working Group) individually and collectively have submitted, I would say at least 100 pages of recommendations and requests for the planners to consider with our new aggregate policies.”

The Aggregate Resources Community Working Group was appointed by Council in May 2023 to help with the aggregate policy update process.

Sylvester said in roughly two weeks, it is expected the Town of Caledon will have a draft of its updated aggregate policies available for residents to review.

“We’ll finally get a look at what the head planner feels is appropriate,” said Sylvester. “There's a very important date coming up: Wednesday, June 19… the Town is going to arrange a public open house to review the draft aggregate policies with members of the public.”

Sylvester said more details on the open house will come at a later date, and to check the FCPG’s website for details.

“If you want to contribute or have any input into this process of rewriting aggregate policies, I suggest you come to that public open house,” said Sylvester.

Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Toyota shows 'an engine reborn' with green fuel despite global push for battery electric cars

    TOKYO (AP) — “An engine reborn.” That's how Japanese automaker Toyota introduced plans to cast a futuristic spin on the traditional internal combustion engine. During a three-hour presentation at a Tokyo hall Tuesday, the car manufacturer giant announced it would offer lean compact engines that also run on so-called green fuels like hydrogen and bioethanol, or get paired with zero-emissions electric motors in hybrids. This comes as many competitors in the auto industry are pushing for fully elec

  • Big crab with mussel hair-do fascinates beachgoers

    A couple say they were "fascinated" to find an "extremely big" crab on a north Wales beach.

  • Electric vehicle charging costs vary widely in Canada. Here’s a breakdown

    The cost of recharging an EV for a year remains far cheaper than paying for gas to drive the same distance, no matter where you live.

  • Paradise lost: The fate of Nova Scotia’s final palm trees revealed

    Six years ago, Dartmouth, N.S., tested out growing palm trees with the idea that mild winters could be suitable for them. The Weather Network followed up to see the result.

  • ‘The most violent thing I have ever experienced’: Veteran shares his harrowing bear attack survival story

    Shayne Patrick Burke lived to recount his harrowing encounter with a grizzly bear in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

  • Tiny Newborn Deer Nestles Under Log at San Diego Zoo

    A zoo in San Diego, California, released footage of a newborn pudu fawn named Petal on May 28, as she “tucks” next to a tree.San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance reps told Storyful that Petal is very adept at “tucking,” a natural behavior that helps pudus – the world’s smallest deer – hide from predators.“She might be hard to spot, but she’s worth searching for,” the zoo wrote on X.Petal was born to mom Posey on April 30 at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and they said she exhibits playful behaviors as she grows each day.Pudus are native to South American rainforests. Credit: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via Storyful

  • AI enlisted in the hunt for female partner for lonely ancient plant

    The only known E. woodii plant found is male and, although it has been cloned, it cannot naturally reproduce.

  • Brookfield Confirms It’s in Talks to Buy France’s Neoen at $6.6 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield is in exclusive talks to acquire a majority stake in Neoen SA with a view to launch a takeover offer that would value the French renewable energy developer at about €6.1 billion ($6.6 billion).Most Read from BloombergWorld’s Largest Nuclear Plant Sits Idle While Energy Needs SoarWarning Signals Are Flashing for Homeowners in Texas and Florida‘Not Gonna Be Pretty:’ Covid-Era Homebuyers Face Huge Rate JumpInsurers Sink as UnitedHealth Sees ‘Disturbance’ in MedicaidAmerica

  • Former California water official pleads guilty to conspiring to steal water from irrigation canal

    FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former California water official has pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal water in a deal with federal prosecutors in the state's crop-rich Central Valley. The Los Angeles Times reports Tuesday that 78-year-old Dennis Falaschi, who used to head the Panoche Water District, entered the plea in federal court in Fresno. He also pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return. Falaschi was accused in a case that alleged that more than $25 million in water was stolen over two deca

  • Swan mother and two cygnets killed in dog attack

    A mother swan and her cygnets died after an attack at the Nature Discovery Centre in Thatcham.

  • Bid to save giant oak shows scale of threat - claim

    The battle to rescue an ancient oak demonstrates more trees need protecting, says a charity.

  • Hawaii judge orders a new environmental review of a wave pool that foes say is a waste of water

    HONOLULU (AP) — A judge has halted plans for an artificial wave pool until developers can revise an environmental assessment to address concerns raised by Native Hawaiians and others who say the project is unnecessary in the birthplace of surfing and a waste of water. In granting a temporary injunction Tuesday, Hawaii Environmental Court Judge Shirley Kawamura ordered a new review of concerns including impacts on water supply and anticipated growth in the area. A group of Native Hawaiians and ot

  • The Panda Party is back on as giant pandas will return to Washington's National Zoo by year's end

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Months after the nation's capital bid an emotional farewell to its giant pandas, the National Zoo is expecting a renewed surge in panda-mania with the announcement that two more of the furry black-and-white icons will be coming to Washington.

  • Louisiana chemical plant threatens to shut down if EPA emissions deadline isn't relaxed

    A synthetic rubber manufacturer accused of increasing the cancer risk for the nearby majority-Black community in Louisiana told a federal appeals court it will have to shut down “likely permanently” if it's forced to meet the Biden administration’s deadline to reduce emissions. Denka Performance Elastomer on Tuesday blamed a new Environmental Protection Agency rule that targets emissions at more than 200 industrial plants, arguing that other, more dangerous facilities face a 2-year deadline to comply while it was singled out with an “illegal and politically motivated” 90-day deadline.

  • This year's solar storms will help future Mars astronauts

    Getting to the Red Planet requires planning and a whole lot of knowledge

  • Montreal-based startup gets $850,000 to protect whales with artificial intelligence

    MONTREAL — The federal Fisheries Department is giving $850,000 to a Montreal-based startup that has developed artificial intelligence technology to protect whales and other marine life from ship strikes.

  • P.E.I.'s tree nursery trying to keep up with post-Fiona demand

    Requests for trees from Prince Edward Island landowners, schools, and community groups have "increased a great deal" since post-tropical storm Fiona in 2022, and the J. Frank Gaudet provincial tree nursery is trying to fill that demand."I think there's more people wanting to fill in spaces [where] trees fell down ... so that's in addition to what we normally supply trees for," said Mary Myers, the nursery's manager.Myers says most of the trees grown there go to P.E.I.'s forest enhancement progra

  • Octopus caught on camera changing its colour at North Wales beach

    It changed from white to bright orange.

  • Kent hosts hundreds of wild beavers, survey finds

    One of the report’s authors says Kent hosts the biggest population of beavers in England.

  • World’s Largest Nuclear Plant Sits Idle While Energy Needs Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- 日本語版: 世界最大の原発、柏崎刈羽再稼働で軋轢－エネルギー問題緩和期待もMost Read from BloombergWall Street Returns to T+1 Stock Trading After a CenturyTreasuries Hit as US Sales Struggle to Lure Buyers: Markets WrapWorld’s Largest Nuclear Plant Sits Idle While Energy Needs SoarFor Private Credit’s Top Talent, $1 Million a Year Is Not EnoughNew BYD Hybrid Can Drive Non-Stop for More Than 2,000 KilometersOn Japan’s windy western coast, in a region known for heavy snowfall and sake brewing, the world’s largest nuclea